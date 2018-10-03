Türkei: Deutschland in 2017/18 erneut größter Abnehmer von Haselnüssen

FPJ Live – The UK Fruit & Vegetable Congress The must-attend conference for the UK produce business.

Syskevasia 16th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition

Chillventa The Exhibition for Energy Efficiency, Heat Pumps and Refrigeration. Innovations & Trends from the Refrigeration - Air Conditioning - Ventilation - and Heat Pumps Sector

International Asparagus Days The global summit on asparagus.

PMA Fresh Summit International Convention & Expo More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.

SIAL The Salon International de l'Agroalimentaire (SIAL), a trade show dedicated to the agri-food industry, food retail, and institutional and commercial catering.