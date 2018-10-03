Türkei: Deutschland in 2017/18 erneut größter Abnehmer von Haselnüssen

Die Türkei hat nach Angaben der Exportvereinigung KFMIB in der Saison 2017/18 knapp 290.000 t Haselnüsse in insgesamt 119 Länder und im Gegenwert von 1,8 Mrd US-Dollar exportiert.
Hauptabnehmer war laut einem Pressebericht der türkischen Zeitung „Daily Sabah“ zum neunten Mal in Folge Deutschland. Der deutsche Markt nahm demnach knapp 70.000 t türkische Haselnüsse im Wert von über 420 Mio US-Dollar auf. Hinter Deutschland war Italien mit über 57.000 t zweitgrößter Abnehmer, auf Rang drei folgte Frankreich mit einer Einfuhrmenge von rund 20.000 t.
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|39
|28.09.2018
|18.09.2018
|• Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|05.10.2018
|25.09.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
|42
|19.10.2018
|09.10.2018
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
|43
|26.10.2018
|16.10.2018
|• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
