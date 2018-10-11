Tschechien: Import wird bei Gemüse großgeschrieben

Unter Berufung auf das Tschechische Statistikamt gibt Czech Radio an, dass der Gemüseaußenhandel ein Defizit von umgerechnet 427 Mio Euro aufweise. Die Gemüseimporte werden daher weiter zunehmen.
Wurde im Jahr 2009 Gemüse für 361 Mio Euro importiert, stieg der Wert bis 2017 auf 543 Mio Euro Rund 648.000 t Gemüse wurden importiert, im vergangenen Jahr waren es bereits rund 856.000 t. Die tschechischen Exporte sind von 150.000 t (2009) auf 191.000 t (2017) gestiegen. Zu den Hauptimportländern gehören die Niederlande und Spanien (Tomaten, Gurken), Polen (Zwiebeln, Kohl, Blumenkohl), Deutschland und Italien.
DEUTSCHLAND: VIELE HERAUSFORDERUNGEN FÜR PRODUKTION NACH SCHWIERIGEM SOMMER
Im Interview: Capespan sieht sich nach erfolgreichem Restrukturierungs-Prozess gut aufgestellt
MAULBEEREN
Bereicherung des Sortiments?
PFIFFERLINGE
Konsum schwankt stark
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|05.10.2018
|25.09.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
|42
|19.10.2018
|09.10.2018
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Warenkunde: Steinobst
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
|43
|26.10.2018
|16.10.2018
|• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|02.11.2018
|23.10.2018
|• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Trauben aus der Südlichen Hemisphäre
• Produkte im Trend: Zitronen
