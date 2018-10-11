Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 11. Oktober 2018
10.10.2018

Tschechien: Import wird bei Gemüse großgeschrieben

Unter Berufung auf das Tschechische Statistikamt gibt Czech Radio an, dass der Gemüseaußenhandel ein Defizit von umgerechnet 427 Mio Euro aufweise. Die Gemüseimporte werden daher weiter zunehmen.

Wurde im Jahr 2009 Gemüse für 361 Mio Euro importiert, stieg der Wert bis 2017 auf 543 Mio Euro Rund 648.000 t Gemüse wurden importiert, im vergangenen Jahr waren es bereits rund 856.000 t. Die tschechischen Exporte sind von 150.000 t (2009) auf 191.000 t (2017) gestiegen. Zu den Hauptimportländern gehören die Niederlande und Spanien (Tomaten, Gurken), Polen (Zwiebeln, Kohl, Blumenkohl), Deutschland und Italien.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
