Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 16. Mai 2019
Zurück zur Übersicht
15.05.2019

Tickets on sale for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

Tickets on sale for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

Make new connections and gain valuable insights at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS by purchasing your tickets online today.

The ticket shop is now open for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019, Asia’s premier business and information hub, which takes place on 4-6 September at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.

Visitors can save up to 40 % on the price of their tickets when purchasing through the ticket shop versus registering onsite in Hong Kong. Online registration is a fast and convenient process and allows visitors to skip the queues when arriving at the event.

Last year, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA attracted more than 13,500 industry professionals from over 70 different countries.

Click here to access the ticket shop for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS: www.asiafruitlogistica.com/Visitors/Tickets/

National pavilions feature strongly

Exhibitors from more than 40 different countries spanning Asia and the rest of the world have already registered to showcase their products and services at this year’s event. There is still time to join them to make an impression on the high-quality buyers in attendance. Application forms can be downloaded from the official website: www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/Exhibitors/Application/

National and regional pavilions are in abundance this year, with major fresh produce trading countries well represented. Visitors can look forward to the best opportunities to meet with a range of leading trading partners in dedicated areas of the show floor.

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA partner country, Peru, will be joined by Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Greece, Holland, Italy, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, the UK, the US and Vietnam.

Get a head start at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS

Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will also find a wealth of information and insights through an information-packed programme of events.

It all gets underway with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia’s premier fresh produce conference event on 3 September. Taking place the day before ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, at the same venue, ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS is the perfect primer to the trade show.

This year’s ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS covers a wide range of topics, including opportunities in China’s Greater Bay area, the future of intellectual property varieties, cherry marketing, and the expansion of New Retail into South-East Asia.

On the show floor at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, visitors can take part in a range of Hall Forums. ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM offers practical ideas and solutions for better fresh produce marketing and business management, SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA is a forum on disruptive technology and digitalisation of the supply chain, while COOL LOGISTICS ASIA provides a programme of workshops on cold chain management.

For ticketing and online ticket shop queries, please contact Ms Irina Mueller by email: [email protected], telephone: +49 30 3038 2367 or visit www.asiafruitlogistica.com
 
For more information on exhibiting and visiting ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, please contact the Organising Team by email: [email protected] or visit www.asiafruitlogistica.com

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Messen
Verwandte Themen
Macfrut 2019/Table Grape Meeting: Sortenentwicklung und... 16.05.2019
DOGK 2019: Zukunft sichern – richtig positionieren 14.05.2019
Rijk Zwaan stellt zum ersten Mal auf der GreenTech in A... 13.05.2019
International Asparagus Days findet Ende Oktober in Fra... 10.05.2019
Apofruit/Besana Group: Zusammenarbeit für „Nüsse Made i... 09.05.2019
CSO Italy stellt sich auf der Macfrut größer auf 07.05.2019
Schweiz: Kulturpilze im Fokus 02.05.2019
Europatat wartet mit exotischer Ausgabe auf 30.04.2019
Sorma Group/EPF: Umweltverträglichkeitsprüfung, technol... 11.04.2019
Macfrut 2019: Erweiterung der Absatzmärkte im Fokus 10.04.2019

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

06.05.2019

Eosta bv, Waddinxveen (NL): We are looking for a Senior Account Manager (M/F/D) DACH region

06.05.2019

Frutania Logistik GmbH, Grafschaft-Ringen: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt: DISPONENT (m/w/d)

06.05.2019

Frutania Logistik GmbH, Grafschaft-Ringen: Wir suchen zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt: SPEDITIONSKAUFMANN (m/w/d)

29.04.2019

vitfrisch Gemüse-Vertrieb eG: Zur Verstärkung und Aufbau unseres Teams suchen wir an den Standorten in Thüringen und Sachsen-Anhalt Sie als Schnittstelle Vertrieb und Produktion (m/w/d) Voll-/Teilzeit

29.03.2019

Weitz Frischdienst GmbH, Duisburg: Zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt suchen wir: Supervisor Auftragsannahme und Kommisionierung (m/w/d)

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 20/2019

DÜSSELDORFER RUNDE: FRUCHTGESCHÄFT MUSS FÜR NACHWUCHS INTERESSANTER WERDEN

Spanien: Markt für das Erfolgsprodukt Wassermelonen ist noch nicht ausgereizt - Früher Saison-Start

Neuseeland: Neue Kiwi-Promotion zur Absatzförderung

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Mai

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
20 17.05.2019 07.05.2019 • Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland - Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Produkte am POS: Bundzwiebeln
21 24.05.2019 14.05.2019 • SPECIAL: Sortierung & Verpackung (European Packaging Forum, Düsseldorf)
22 31.05.2019 21.05.2019 • Bananen
• Kirschen aus Europa
• Beerenobst
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Stangensellerie

Juni

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
23 07.06.2019 28.05.2019 • Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
24 14.06.2019 04.06.2019 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

20.05.2019

Berry Tour Ukraine

Ukraine is one of the most exciting new sources for fresh berries in the world today. Blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and more are now under development. Ukraine is poised to become a leading supplier of berries and other...

22.05.2019

Australian Banana Industry Congress

The Australian banana industry’s premier event is coming to the Gold Coast in 2019. Held every two years, Congress is a unique opportunity for all those involved in producing the nation’s most-loved fruit to gather under one...

29.05.2019

Fresh Produce Forum China

The number one conference and networking event for leading fresh produce decision-makers in China

04.06.2019

European Packaging Forum

Bietet die einmalige Gelegenheit, nicht nur die Verbandsveranstaltung zu besuchen, sondern ganz bequem die Gelegenheit zu nutzen, wichtige Player des Convenience-Marktes zu treffen, sich zu diesem Markt zu informieren und die...

05.06.2019

BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA

Co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and the Naturaltech - International Fair of Natural Products, Food and Health opens the doors for all members of the organic movement and offer possibilities to find new distribution channels.

12.06.2019

Europatat Congress

The timeless potato: A dynamic and innovative food In 2019, a selection of expert speakers will explore the potential for innovation within the sector now and into the future as well as Norway’s special trade relations with the...

13.06.2019

4th International Conference on Food and Beverage Packaging

Theme: Optimizing Food Packaging with the Help of Recent Technologies

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2019 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.