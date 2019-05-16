Tickets on sale for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

Make new connections and gain valuable insights at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS by purchasing your tickets online today.
The ticket shop is now open for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019, Asia’s premier business and information hub, which takes place on 4-6 September at AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong.
Visitors can save up to 40 % on the price of their tickets when purchasing through the ticket shop versus registering onsite in Hong Kong. Online registration is a fast and convenient process and allows visitors to skip the queues when arriving at the event.
Last year, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA attracted more than 13,500 industry professionals from over 70 different countries.
Click here to access the ticket shop for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA and ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS: www.asiafruitlogistica.com/Visitors/Tickets/
National pavilions feature strongly
Exhibitors from more than 40 different countries spanning Asia and the rest of the world have already registered to showcase their products and services at this year’s event. There is still time to join them to make an impression on the high-quality buyers in attendance. Application forms can be downloaded from the official website: www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/Exhibitors/Application/
National and regional pavilions are in abundance this year, with major fresh produce trading countries well represented. Visitors can look forward to the best opportunities to meet with a range of leading trading partners in dedicated areas of the show floor.
ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA partner country, Peru, will be joined by Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Chile, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Egypt, France, Greece, Holland, Italy, Korea, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Taiwan, Turkey, the UK, the US and Vietnam.
Get a head start at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS
Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will also find a wealth of information and insights through an information-packed programme of events.
It all gets underway with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia’s premier fresh produce conference event on 3 September. Taking place the day before ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, at the same venue, ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS is the perfect primer to the trade show.
This year’s ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS covers a wide range of topics, including opportunities in China’s Greater Bay area, the future of intellectual property varieties, cherry marketing, and the expansion of New Retail into South-East Asia.
On the show floor at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, visitors can take part in a range of Hall Forums. ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM offers practical ideas and solutions for better fresh produce marketing and business management, SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA is a forum on disruptive technology and digitalisation of the supply chain, while COOL LOGISTICS ASIA provides a programme of workshops on cold chain management.
For ticketing and online ticket shop queries, please contact Ms Irina Mueller by email: [email protected], telephone: +49 30 3038 2367 or visit www.asiafruitlogistica.com
For more information on exhibiting and visiting ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, please contact the Organising Team by email: [email protected] or visit www.asiafruitlogistica.com
