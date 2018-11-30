Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Freitag, 30. November 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
29.11.2018

Thüringen: Kartoffelernte präsentiert sich durchwachsen

Die Kartoffelernte belief sich 2018 auf 48.600 t. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahr waren das rund 33.100 t weniger Kartoffeln. Nach Mitteilung des Thüringer Landesamtes für Statistik gab es in diesem Jahr in  Thüringen eine stark unterdurchschnittliche Kartoffelernte. Aufgrund der extrem trockenen Witterungsbedingungen wurden im Schnitt 30 t Kartoffeln je Hektar geerntet.

Im Vergleich zum guten Vorjahresergebnis (49,1 t je Hektar) entspricht dies einem Minus von 19 t je Hektar bzw. 39 %. Das langjährige Mittel der Jahre 2012/2017 (41 t je Hektar) wurde um 11 t je Hektar bzw. 27 % verpasst.
Nach dem endgültigen Ergebnis der Bodennutzungshaupterhebung 2018 lag die diesjährige Anbaufläche bei rund 1.600 ha. Gegenüber dem langjährigen Mittel der Jahre 2012/2017 bedeutet dies einen Rückgang des Anbauumfangs um 250 ha (-13 %).

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Copa Cogeca: Synergien zwischen Genossenschaften und zu... 29.11.2018
Ishida: Frische Verpackung 28.11.2018
Zeit für Rosenkohl 28.11.2018
EVA Apples: Verdoppelung der Vermarktungsmenge 28.11.2018
Heidelbeeren: Gedächtnisstütze für Kinder-Gehirne 28.11.2018
China: Durchbruch bei Kiwi-Krankheiten 27.11.2018
Grüner Punkt: „Die Wirtschaft muss endlich die Chancen ... 27.11.2018
Vollklimatisierte Indoor-Farmen und klimaneutrale Gewäc... 27.11.2018
Eosta stellt Pilotprojekt zu existenzsichernden Löhnen ... 26.11.2018
Weniger Kakis in den Angebotsaktionen 26.11.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

05.11.2018

L. STROETMANN Lebensmittel GmbH, Münster: Unterstützen Sie uns auf unserem weiteren Erfolgsweg zum nächstmöglichen Termin in unserem Zentraleinkauf in Münster als Einkäufer/in Obst & Gemüse

19.10.2018

ExPa-Frucht GmbH, Ottobrunn: Leitung Debitoren/Kreditoren Buchhaltung und Innendienst

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 48/2018

DEUTSCHLAND ZEIGT WIEDER MEHR INTERESSE AN ITALIENISCHEN CITRUSFRÜCHTEN

ICOP-Konferenz 2018: Inhaltliche Neugestaltung der GMO ist eher Evolution als Revolution

KNOBLAUCH
Deutschland auf Importe angewiesen

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

November

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
48 30.11.2018 20.11.2018 • Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Obst und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Produkte im Trend: Knoblauch

Dezember

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
49 07.12.2018 27.11.2018 • Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
50 14.12.2018 04.12.2018 • Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
23.11.2018 • SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
51/52 21.12.2018 11.12.2018 • Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

04.12.2018

Fresh Business Expo Ukraine

Ukraine´s leading trade event for all suppliers within the entire spectrum of the Fresh Produce Industry. Fresh Business Expo is an international event that targets Fresh Produce Production, Processing, Storage & Handling...

04.12.2018

MAC Fruit Attraction 2018

Mac Fruit Attraction is a specialized international platform dedicated to the fresh produce market. Now in its third year, this global brand continues to establish bridges between producers, suppliers, and buyers of fresh fruits...

08.12.2018

FoodAfrica

Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center (CICC) is Egypt’s leading business events venue. Superbly located in Cairo adjacent to the bustling central business district, just 5 minutes away from Cairo International...

10.12.2018

SIAL Middle East

Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry

10.01.2019

Agriflanders

Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture

10.01.2019

International Soft Fruit Conference (ISFC)

The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...

15.01.2019

SIVAL

SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.