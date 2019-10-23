The Greenery präsentiert Mini-Gemüse Little & Fresh

Die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach kleineren Produktgrößen wächst. Vor allem für Ein- und Zweipersonenhaushalte sind solche convenienten Formate interessant.
The Greenery präsentierte auf der Fruit Attraction in Madrid jetzt die Bio-Gemüserange Little & Fresh, die gezielt auf dieses Bedürfnis eingeht. Die Produktrange wurde von der Greenery-Bio-Sparte Naturelle und von dem Saatgutunternehmen Rijk Zwaan entwickelt.
Avocados: Kolumbien wird zunehmend interessant für Investoren — Chance für Produzenten
BANANEN
Weltweiter Kampf gegen TR4
DEUTSCHLAND
Frischemärkte setzen auf urbane Vielfalt
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|42
|18.10.2019
|08.10.2019
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Produkte am PoS: Mangold
|43
|25.10.2019
|15.10.2019
|• Tiefkühl-Produkte
• Italien - Herbstsaison
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|02.11.2019
|22.10.2019
|• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Verkaufsförderung Adventszeit und Weihnachten
• Produkte im Trend: Weiß-/Rotkohl
• Trauben aus Übersee
|45
|08.11.2019
|29.10.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• expoSE 2019 - Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse (Karlsruhe, 20./21.11.2019)
|46
|15.11.2019
|05.11.2019
|• Salat aus Frankreich
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Birnen
