The Greenery gibt Ausscheiden von CFO Philip Limvers bekannt

Nach einer Mitteilung des Unternehmens wird Limvers The Greenery Mitte 2019 auf eigenen Wunsch verlassen.
Seit seiner Ernennung im Februar 2015 habe Philip Limvers eine wichtige Rolle bei der finanziellen Restrukturierung von The Greenery, der anschließenden Refinanzierung und der Erneuerung der Logistikinfrastruktur gespielt, so das Unternehmen weiter. „Wir sind Philip Limvers für seinen großen Einsatz dankbar, durch den The Greenery wieder zu einer finanziell gesunden Organisation wurde“, sagt Bas Feijtel, Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrates. Man respektiere die Entscheidung von Philip Limvers und suche nun nach einem geeigneten Nachfolger für die Wachstumsstrategie von The Greenery.
DEUTSCHLAND ZEIGT WIEDER MEHR INTERESSE AN ITALIENISCHEN CITRUSFRÜCHTEN
ICOP-Konferenz 2018: Inhaltliche Neugestaltung der GMO ist eher Evolution als Revolution
KNOBLAUCH
Deutschland auf Importe angewiesen
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|48
|30.11.2018
|20.11.2018
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Obst und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Produkte im Trend: Knoblauch
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|07.12.2018
|27.11.2018
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
|50
|14.12.2018
|04.12.2018
|• Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
|23.11.2018
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
|51/52
|21.12.2018
|11.12.2018
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center (CICC) is Egypt’s leading business events venue. Superbly located in Cairo adjacent to the bustling central business district, just 5 minutes away from Cairo International...
Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry
Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture
The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...