Mittwoch, 3. Oktober 2018

27.09.2018

Fruchthandelsagentur in München sucht ab sofort Mitarbeiter/-in im Einkauf und Verkauf. Italienische Sprachkenntnisse erwünscht.

06.09.2018

Sapros GmbH, Ilsfeld: Einkäufer Obst / Gemüse (m/w)

03.09.2018

Eosta bv, Waddinxveen (NL): Der Bio-Markt wächst weiter! Für diese Herausforderung suchen wir eine/n SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER (m/w) in den Niederlanden für den deutschsprachigen Raum

15.08.2018

biofruit GmbH, Düren: Zur Unterstützung des weiterhin wachsenden Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen Mitarbeiter/in Ein- & Verkauf Obst & Gemüse

Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 39/2018

DOGK 2018: BRANCHEN-BAROMETER BOT VIELFÄLTIGE LÖSUNGSANSÄTZE

Grüner Merkur wurde an Francisco Paco Borrás Escribá und Robert Broadfoot verliehen

LIDL
Georg Bloss im Interview

BROCCOLI
Einkaufsmenge steigt

Themenvorschau Magazin

September

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
39 28.09.2018 18.09.2018 • Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht

Oktober

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
40 05.10.2018 25.09.2018 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
41 12.10.2018 02.10.2018 • Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
42 19.10.2018 09.10.2018 • Bananen
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
43 26.10.2018 16.10.2018 • Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
Events

08.10.2018

FPJ Live – The UK Fruit & Vegetable Congress

The must-attend conference for the UK produce business.

12.10.2018

Syskevasia

16th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition

16.10.2018

Chillventa

The Exhibition for Energy Efficiency, Heat Pumps and Refrigeration. Innovations & Trends from the Refrigeration - Air Conditioning - Ventilation - and Heat Pumps Sector

16.10.2018

International Asparagus Days

The global summit on asparagus.

18.10.2018

PMA Fresh Summit International Convention & Expo

More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.

21.10.2018

SIAL

The Salon International de l'Agroalimentaire (SIAL), a trade show dedicated to the agri-food industry, food retail, and institutional and commercial catering.

23.10.2018

Fruit Attraction 2018

International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry

Fruchthandel Branchen-Guide
