Am 3. Oktober, dem Tag der Deutschen Einheit, pausiert das Fruchthandel Magazin. Wir sind am Donnerstag wieder mit frischen Nachrichten aus der Obst- und Gemüsewelt für Sie da!
Zurück zur Übersicht
Grüner Merkur wurde an Francisco Paco Borrás Escribá und Robert Broadfoot verliehen
LIDL
Georg Bloss im Interview
BROCCOLI
Einkaufsmenge steigt
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|39
|28.09.2018
|18.09.2018
|• Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|05.10.2018
|25.09.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
|42
|19.10.2018
|09.10.2018
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
|43
|26.10.2018
|16.10.2018
|• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
The must-attend conference for the UK produce business.
16th international packaging machines l printing and logistics exhibition
The Exhibition for Energy Efficiency, Heat Pumps and Refrigeration. Innovations & Trends from the Refrigeration - Air Conditioning - Ventilation - and Heat Pumps Sector
The global summit on asparagus.
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
The Salon International de l'Agroalimentaire (SIAL), a trade show dedicated to the agri-food industry, food retail, and institutional and commercial catering.
International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry