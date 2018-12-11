Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Dienstag, 11. Dezember 2018
Zurück zur Übersicht
10.12.2018

Swisscofel: Lagerkapazitäten für 500 Tonnen Äpfel benötigt

Die ausgesprochen umfangreiche Kernobsternte 2018 führt aktuell zu Engpässen bei der Lagerung. Derzeit suchen etliche Kernobst-Handelsfirmen in der ganzen Schweiz nach geeigneten Lagerflächen, berichtet Swisscofel.

Konkret liegen Swisscofel Anfragen für die Lagerung von insgesamt rund 500 t Tafeläpfeln vor. Gesucht werden Lager mit CA-Konditionen ab sofort bis mindestens Ende Februar 2019. Wer über freie Kapazitäten verfügt, kann sich an roger.maeder@swisscofel.ch, Telefon: 031 3807575 oder marc.wermelinger@swisscofel.ch, Telefon: 031 3807575 wenden.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Citrus Growers‘ Association: Höhere Produktion - Fluch ... 10.12.2018
Niederlande: Food Service bietet großes Potenzial für O... 10.12.2018
EU/Pflanzenschutz: Erneute Zulassung für Mittel mit Kup... 10.12.2018
Kluth: Edle Nüsse statt edle Tropfen 10.12.2018
Andalusien: Blau und rot auf der Überholspur 10.12.2018
Brandenburg: Schlechteste Kartoffelernte seit 1991 10.12.2018
Erster Jahrestag der Transparenz-Initiative von Bayer 07.12.2018
EU-Agrarausblick 2030: Weitestgehend stabil 07.12.2018
VDW: Wellpappe mit solider Absatzentwicklung 07.12.2018
16. Unternehmertage Spargel & Erdbeer: Nicht unter die ... 06.12.2018

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

06.12.2018

Conti Frucht Busam GmbH, Oberkirch: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams im Bereich Ein- und Verkauf suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt eine motivierte und engagierte Persönlichkeit als (Junior) Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w) in Vollzeit

06.12.2018

Conti Frucht Busam GmbH, Oberkirch: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams im Bereich Ein- und Verkauf suchen wir zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt eine motivierte und engagierte Persönlichkeit als Mitarbeiter für den kaufm. Bereich sowie Buchhaltung (m/w) in Vollzeit

04.12.2018

SPAR Österreichische Warenhandels-AG: Wir suchen Konsulent/in bzw. Qualitätsmanager/in für Obst & Gemüse (m/w) vor Ort in Italien

03.12.2018

Bundesfachgruppe Obstbau, Berlin, sucht neuen Geschäftsführer (m/w/d)

05.11.2018

L. STROETMANN Lebensmittel GmbH, Münster: Unterstützen Sie uns auf unserem weiteren Erfolgsweg zum nächstmöglichen Termin in unserem Zentraleinkauf in Münster als Einkäufer/in Obst & Gemüse

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 49/2018

SÜDTIROL: ROTFLEISCHIGE SUPERFOOD-ÄPFEL BIETEN MÖGLICHKEITEN FÜR INNOVATIONEN

VIELFÄLTIGES ANGEBOT LÄSST DIE NACHFRAGE NACH TROPISCHEN FRÜCHTEN IN EUROPA STEIGEN

DOGK 2019
Erstmals montags und dienstags terminiert

GARTENBAUTAGUNG
Diskussion zum Pflanzenschutz 2030

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Dezember

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
49 07.12.2018 27.11.2018 • Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
50 14.12.2018 04.12.2018 • Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
23.11.2018 • SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
51/52 21.12.2018 11.12.2018 • Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados

Themenplan 2019

2019 auf einem Blick

Januar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

10.01.2019

Agriflanders

Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture

10.01.2019

International Soft Fruit Conference (ISFC)

The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...

15.01.2019

SIVAL

SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...

16.01.2019

Anfas Food Product Exhibition

26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage

18.01.2019

Internationale Grüne Woche

The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...

22.01.2019

IPM Essen

Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus

29.01.2019

Upakovka - Upak Italia

Internationale Fachmesse für Verpackungsmaschinen und -ausrüstung, Verpackungswerkstoffe und Verpackungsaufdruck

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2018 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.