Mittwoch, 27. November 2019
25.11.2019

Südafrika: Rekordsaison bei Softcitrus

Südafrika: Rekordsaison bei Softcitrus

Foto: L. Brodie

Mit der beendeten Citrus-Saison zeigt sich laut der Citrus Growers' Association of Southern Africa (CGA), dass der Export-Rekord von 16,2 Mio Kartons im Jahr 2018 noch übertroffen wurde. Die erste Exportprognose lag bei 18,3 Mio Kartons, erreicht wurden letztlich 18,2 Mio Kartons.

Die größte Produktionsregion war Boland mit 4,3 Mio Kartons, gefolgt von Western Cape 3,4 Mio und Patensie, das trotz Wasserproblemen 2,6 Mio Kartons erreichte. Sunday River Valley verpackte 2,5 Mio Kartons, Burgersfort und Ohrigstad jeweils 1,7 Mio Kartons.

Großbritannien blieb das Hauptziel für südafrikanische Softcitrus-Früchte, sank aber von 61.900 t im Jahr 2018 auf 61.200 t. An zweiter Stelle lagen die Niederlande mit einem Anstieg von 48.000 t auf 55.300 t. Russland verzeichnet einen leichten Rückgang von 26.400 t auf 24.400 t. Die USA erreichten den vierten Platz, wobei die Ausfuhren von 12.800 t in 2018 auf 16.600 t stiegen.

Kategorie: Übersee
