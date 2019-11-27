Südafrika: Rekordsaison bei Softcitrus

FuturPera International trade fair dedicated to the promotion of the pear supply chain.

World Food Expo Korea Food Industry Exhibition combined B2B and B2C

eat&STYLE Die Messe eat&STYLE ist Deutschlands große Genussmesse und größter Consumer-Event im Bereich Genuss, Gastlichkeit & Lifestyle. Die Aussteller präsentieren auf der eat&STYLE Messe alles zum Thema Küche, Kochen, kulinarischer...

Morocco Berry Conference For the first time in 2019 Agriconferences will focus on the Berry sector. The Morocco Berry conference (MBC) will be held in Agadir on December 5th. Berry professionals from inside and outside Morocco will be gathered in other...

SIAL Middle East Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry

International Soft Fruit Conference (ISFC) The ISFC 2020 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...