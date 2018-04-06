CGA erhöht Prognose für Citrus-Exporte

China Refrigeration International Exhibition for Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning, Heating and Ventilation, Frozen Food Processing, Packaging...

WorldFood Warsaw The exhibition is unique because it gathers together several areas of the food industry – equipment, food, beverages and packaging.

Empack Netherlands The future of packaging technology

Exhibition and Conference for Fresh Furits and Vegetables NFV EXCO-Nuts and Dried Fruit is the first and only event of the world specialized in this field. NFV EXCO is organized in Turkey’s commercial center; Istanbul. Turkey is located in a very strategic region for the global trade...

Sol & Agrifood The International Exhibition of Quality Agro-Foods: a prestigious showcase that, also by being held alongside Vinitaly, promotes excellence in olive oil and agro-foods on a national and international scale.

Alimentaria Barcelona International Food and Drinks Exhibition