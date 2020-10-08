Stellengesuch von Ein- und Verkaufsexperte mit über 20 Jahren Berufserfahrung in der O&G-Branche

Hochmotiviert und voller Tatendrang suche ich eine neue Herausforderung mit Gestaltungsspielraum
basierend auf einer Unternehmensstrategie, die ich überzeugt mittragen kann.
Ein- und Verkaufsexperte mit über 20 Jahren Berufserfahrung in der Obst- und Gemüsebranche.
Intensive Kenntnisse von Spanien als Erzeugerland, Europa als Kunde.
Interkulturelle Kompetenz, Kommunikationsstärke und Verhandlungsgeschick im Umgang mit Kunden und Lieferanten.
Sprachen: Deutsch, Spanisch, Englisch
Kontaktaufnahme unter Angabe der Chiffre 4354 an Fruchthandel Magazin, Postfach 10 55 51, 40046 Düsseldorf oder per E-Mail an [email protected]
DOGK: INNOVATIONEN ALS ENTSCHEIDENDES
ZUKUNFTS-ASSET — OB BEI POOL-STEIGEN
ODER IM PRODUKTMANAGEMENT
SPANIEN
Gemüsesaison in Almería gestartet
SÜDAFRIKA
Blaubeer-Produktion wird stark
ausgebaut
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|41
|9.10.2020
|29.09.2020
|• Fruit Attraction 2020, Madrid
• Almeria Gemüsekampagne 2020/2021
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA - Vorschau
|42
|16.10.2020
|06.10.2020
|• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Bananen
• Avocados
• Sortierung und Verpackung (Beilage)
|43
|23.10.2020
|13.10.2020
|• Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Produkte am POS: Rote Beete
|44
|30.10.2020
|20.10.2020
|• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte
• Saisonstart in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|45
|06.11.2020
|27.10.2020
|• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• Kernobst aus Südtirol (Interpoma, Bozen)
• ExpoSE, Karlsruhe
• Produkte im Trend: Kakis
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
Internationale Verpackungsmesse
Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...
We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Europäische Spargel- und Erdbeerbörse ist die führende Fachmesse für Technik und Dienstleistungen in der Spargel- und Erdbeerproduktion. Zahlreiche nationale und internationale Aussteller präsentieren auf der Erdbeer- und...
Asia’s fresh produce hub