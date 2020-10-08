Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
08.10.2020

Stellengesuch von Ein- und Verkaufsexperte mit über 20 Jahren Berufserfahrung in der O&G-Branche

Hochmotiviert und voller Tatendrang suche ich eine neue Herausforderung mit Gestaltungsspielraum
basierend auf einer Unternehmensstrategie, die ich überzeugt mittragen kann.

Ein- und Verkaufsexperte mit über 20 Jahren Berufserfahrung in der Obst- und Gemüsebranche.
Intensive Kenntnisse von Spanien als Erzeugerland, Europa als Kunde.
Interkulturelle Kompetenz, Kommunikationsstärke und Verhandlungsgeschick im Umgang mit Kunden und Lieferanten.
Sprachen: Deutsch, Spanisch, Englisch

Kontaktaufnahme unter Angabe der Chiffre 4354 an Fruchthandel Magazin, Postfach 10 55 51, 40046 Düsseldorf oder per E-Mail an [email protected]

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
