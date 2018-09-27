Stellenanzeige: Mitarbeiter/in im Einkauf & Verkauf

Die Fruchthandelsagentur in München sucht ab sofort Mitarbeiter/innen im Einkauf & Verkauf.
Italienische Sprachkenntnisse sind erwünscht. Bewerbung unter Angabe der Chiffre 4335 an: Fruchthandel Magazin, Postfach 10 55 51, 40046 Düsseldorf oder per E-Mail an chiffre@fruchthandel.de
BEDARF AN PREMIUM-FRISCHEPRODUKTEN WÄCHST AUF ASIATISCHEN MÄRKTEN RASANT
Flandern: Kiwi-Beeren mit hohem Wachstumspotential — Schere zwischen Äpfeln und Birnen geht weiter auf
SPANIEN
Schwierige Saison für Kaki
FYFFES
130 Jahre Bananen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|38
|21.09.2018
|11.09.2018
|• Herbstprodukte aus Flandern
• Mangos aus Spanien
• Tropische Melonen
• Kaki
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018 - Bericht
• Produkte am POS: Broccoli
|39
|28.09.2018
|18.09.2018
|• Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht
|40
|05.10.2018
|25.09.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Beerenobst
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
|41
|12.10.2018
|02.10.2018
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
• Fruit Attraction 2018 - Vorbericht
|42
|19.10.2018
|09.10.2018
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Äpfel
