Mittwoch, 8. Mai 2019
07.05.2019

Stellenangebot: Senior Account Manager (M/F/D) Dach region at Eosta

For our international commercial team that manages the chain of organic and fair trade fruit & vegetables from grower to consumer. We sell the products of our growers (worldwide) to retail and wholesale in Europe, Asia and USA.

The challenge!
You will be responsible for controlling and increasing the turnover of our (potential) customers. These customers are retailers and health food markets in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. You will communicate the unique selling points of Eosta (and Nature & More) to the customer. You will implement the sales strategy for the area.
You will initiate contact with new customers and will increase the business with existing customers. This will include daily sales. You will have frequent contact by telephone from our office in Waddinxveen The Netherlands, but also visit customers. You will differentiate with innovative products and campaigns under brand. You combine sales, marketing, brand, logistics, etc. In your position you are the information source for the customer and the
internal guard for the sales orders.

The profile!
Education and/or working experience at a higher level specific commercial and/or agricultural
At least 5 years of sales experience with daily trade in fresh products
Entrepreneurial (acquisition and relation management), sparring partner for retail customers, distinguish power and brand awareness, creative
Eye for urgent as well as important issues, proactive, commercial dynamic and have good organization and administrative skills
Excellent knowledge of German and English, preferably also Dutch
Affinity with organic products, fair trade and sustainability
Social skills, selfcritical, able to deal with imperfections of others, solutionoriented
Willing to travel frequently (1-2 times per month)

Offer
We ask for professionalism, engagement, and responsibility. But energy and fun are equally important! The Human Measure is central to our approach: we try to see each other's unique potential, work with each others imperfections and together create an achievement that we can account for towards man, company and society.

Ready for …
... commercial realism and idealism? Please send your application to Cornelie Eichelsheim/HR.

Email
[email protected]
Do you have any questions, please contact Cornelie Eichelsheim on: + 31 (0)180 635500.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

