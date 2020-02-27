Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 27. Februar 2020
27.02.2020

Stellenangebot: Betriebsleiter (m/w/d) für Spargel- & Erdbeerhof im Raum NRW gesucht

Sie übernehmen die Betriebsleitung ergebnisverantwortlich und sind u.a. zuständig für die Bestandsführung der Ackerbauflächen, Mitarbeiterführung, Organisation der Landtechnik, haben einschlägige Erfahrung in der Bewirtschaftung von Agrarbetrieben und verfügen über Organisationsstärke und Eigeninitiative.

Wir freuen uns auf Ihre Bewerbung!

Bewerbung unter Angabe der Chiffre 4349 an Fruchthandel Magazin, Postfach 10 55 51, 40046 Düsseldorf oder per E-Mail an [email protected]

Jobmarkt

27.02.2020

Inhabergeführtes Unternehmen mit Sitz im norddeutschen Raum: Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w/d) Obst und Gemüse gesucht

26.02.2020

Betriebsleiter (m/w/d) für Spargel- & Erdbeerhof im Raum NRW gesucht

20.02.2020

Stark expandierender Obst- und Gemüsegroßhandel im südwestdeutschen Raum: Zum baldmöglichsten Eintritt suchen wir zur Unterstützung einen Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w/d)

03.02.2020

Fruchthandelsagentur in München sucht ab sofort Mitarbeiter (m/w/d) im Einkauf & Verkauf und Sachbearbeiter (m/w/d). Italienische Sprachkenntnisse erwünscht.

27.01.2020

SPAR Österreichische Warenhandels-AG: Wir suchen: Qualitätskontrolleur (m/w/d) Obst, Gemüse und ultrafrische Produkte Dienstort: Italien

Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 7/8 2020

GOLD FÜR TOMATO YOOM™ BEIM 
FRUIT LOGISTICA INNOVATION AWARD

BERLIN: Nachhaltiges Handeln
ist zur Eintrittskarte im globalen Fruchtgeschäft
geworden

RAHMENPROGRAMM
Die Banane hat eine Zukunft

DEUTSCHLAND
Neuheiten und Preispolitik in Berlin diskutiert

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Februar

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
7/8 21.02.2020 11.02.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht l
• Deutscher und globaler Fruchthandel
• Deutsche Produktion und Vermarktung
• Deutsche Frischemärkte
• Nord- und Westeuropa (Niederlande, Flandern, Frankreich, Schweiz, Österreich, Skandinavien)
• Südtirol
• Produkte am POS: Basilikum
9 29.02.2020 18.02.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht ll
• Übersee (Neuseeland, Nordafrika, Nord- + Lateinamerika, Asien)
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung

März

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
10 06.03.2020 25.02.2020 • FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Nachbericht lll
• Südeuropa und Mittelmeerraum (Italien, Spanien, Israel, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Portugal)
• Osteuropa
• Südafrika
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte: Messe-Berichte Fruit Logistica + BioFach
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Ananas
11 13.03.2020 03.03.2020 • Beerenobst (Global Berry Congress, Rotterdam)
• Spargel
12 20.03.2020 10.03.2020 • Bananen
• Pilze
• Frühkartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Cocktail-Tomaten
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

03.03.2020

SMAK 2020

SMAK 2020 is the Nordic Food and Beverage Trade Fair. SMAK is the most important Nordic arena for professionals within hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, catering, institutions, canteens and fast-food outlets, as well as for those...

03.03.2020

IntraLog Poland

International Intralogistics, Warehousing and Supply Chain Exhibition

10.03.2020

Foodex Japan 2019

The 45. international Food and Beverage Exhibition

13.03.2020

Internorga

Die Leitmesse für den gesamten Außer-Haus-Markt bietet an fünf Tagen alles, was ein erfolgreiches Unternehmen braucht. Bekannt als Quelle für Trends und visionäre Konzepte, ist die INTERNORGA auch 2020 wieder der Hotspot für...

13.03.2020

PackPlus South

PackPlus South is South India's premier show on packaging, converting and supply chain event. Presenting the latest innovation and development from the industry. PackPlus South will explore the market of the region and will...

15.03.2020

14th World Tomato Congress

The entire tomato world is welcomed to the 14th World Tomato Congress. This biannual event will be held in Argentina, and is by now established in the calendar of many people in the tomato processing and associated industries....

17.03.2020

GDL-Fachtagung: Vegetarische und vegane Lebensmittel – eine technologische Herausforderung?!

www.gdl-ev.org

