Stand applications still open for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

Submit a stand application to join exhibitors from 38 different countries in Hong Kong, including new national pavilions from Brazil, the Philippines and Saudi Arabia.



Last-minute applications for stands are still being accepted for exhibitors at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, Asia’s premier fresh fruit and vegetable trade show, which returns to AsiaWorld-Expo Center in Hong Kong on 4-6 September.

Exhibitor registrations have surged over the past few weeks and ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is on course to host exhibitors from more than 45 different countries across all continents.

This year, leading companies from the fresh herbs, spices and sprouts categories, as well as the frozen fruit and vegetable sector, will also join the global fresh fruit and vegetable trade at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, bringing a greater range of business opportunities.

Kevin Au Yeung, Asia market manager for Italian fresh produce group RK Growers, said the show is not only an excellent place to do business with global professionals, but also a key information hub to track and discuss trends within the industry.

Last year, ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA attracted more than 13,000 industry professionals from over 70 different countries. Now is the time to secure exhibition space and engage with the global fresh produce trade in one convenient location.

Application forms can be downloaded from the official website: www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/Exhibitors/Application/



New national pavilions

Exhibitor stands are set to be bigger and better again in 2019. Shanghai Huizhan Fruit and Vegetable Market Management has increased the size of its stand by some 50 per cent, while there are new national pavilions for Brazil, the Philippines and Saudi Arabia.

The Philippines has its eyes peeled for global opportunities, with the South East Asian nation’s banana industry seeking to defend its market share across key Asian markets while pursuing opportunities further afield. Brazil too has stepped up its focus on Asian markets in recent times, attracted by opportunities during its commercial production windows on key lines like melons and limes.



Perfect time and place to connect

Seeking out these opportunities is made simple at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA: Asia’s premier business and information hub is the perfect vehicle for developing industry relationships and forging new connections.

Sean Chen, import and export manager at China-based exhibitor Shanghai Riverking, said the show’s September date is an ideal time for him to connect with customers. “The timing is good for us to showcase our company in Hong Kong and welcome all our friends together as we’ve just finished the US and Canada cherry season, and we are looking forward to the start of the Peruvian and Chilean grape seasons,” he said.

Clay Wittmeyer, director of international sales at US-based exhibitor Naturipe, agreed. “ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is a great venue for regional customer meetings and it comes at a time when we are transitioning much of our fresh berry production from the Northern to the Southern Hemisphere,” he said.

“Exhibiting is a great way to catch up with clients we have had for years and also build new relationships as well.”

Wittmeyer also noted there are vast opportunities to be sought out through the innovations and initiatives showcased by attendees at the event. “ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA surprises me every year,” he said.

Seize the last opportunity to exhibit and connect with Asia’s largest gathering of the global fresh produce business under one roof by booking your stand today. Submit an application form through the official website: https://www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/Exhibitors/Application/



Industry insights at ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS and Hall Forums

Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA can look forward to a programme packed with information and insights. It all gets under way with ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS, Asia’s premier fresh produce conference event on 3 September. Taking place the day before ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA at the same venue, ASIA FRUIT CONGRESS is the perfect primer to the trade show.

On the show-floor at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA, visitors can take part in three different Hall Forums. ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM offers practical ideas and solutions for better fresh produce marketing and business management, SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA is a forum on disruptive technology and digitalisation of the supply chain, while COOL LOGISTICS ASIA provides a programme of workshops on cold chain management.