Spanische O+G-Exporte leicht rückläufig – Importe nehmen weiter zu

ANUTEC - International FoodTec India The success of the previous 12 editions demonstrates the leadership of ANUTEC- International FoodTec India as "the platform" in India for the food and drink industry. The industry meets at this show to exchange new developments...

FAV Turkey Fruit and Vegetable Expo and Summit which will be organized at Istanbul Expo Center will be the gathering point for fresh fruit and vegetable trade in the region. FAV Turkey is planned to be one of the most important exhibitions,...

Eurofruit The Fira de Lleida’s desire to adapt its services to the current economy and to provide a response to the various production sectors has led it to set up in 2017 the first edition of the International Exhibition of Suppliers to...

WOP Dubai International Perishables Expo in the Middle East

Taropack Internationale Ausstellung für Verpackung, Lagerung und Logistik

Fruitnet Forum Middle East A brand-new networking event, has been designed to promote new opportunities for trade in the Middle East featuring high-profile local and international presenters.