Mittwoch, 26. September 2018
26.09.2018

Spanische O+G-Exporte leicht rückläufig – Importe nehmen weiter zu

Foto: Schmidt

Spanien exportierte nach aktuellen Daten der Generalzolldirektion von Januar bis Juli 4,2 Mio t (-1 %) frisches Obst und Gemüse im Wert von 8,241 Mrd Euro (+/-0). Die Importe in demselben Zeitraum erreichten 1,9 Mio t (+11 %) und 1,65 Mrd Euro (+8 %).

Der Rückgang der Exportmengen ist vor allem auf Obst zurückzuführen, von dem in den ersten sieben Monaten des Jahres mit 4,2 Mio t 5,3 % weniger ausgeführt wurden, während der Umsatz um 2,6 % gestiegen ist und 4,852 Mrd Euro erreichte. Auffallend sind die gesunkenen Mengen bei den wichtigsten Steinobstsorten: Pfirsiche 199.551 t (-20 %) und 227 Mio Euro (-5,4 %); Nektarinen 198.913 t (-26 %) und 249,6 Mio Euro (-9 %) und Pflaumen 23.880 t (-43 %) und 32,4 Mio Euro (-29 %). Aber auch die Ausfuhren von Erdbeeren sind mit 264.513 t und 557,7 Mio Euro um 11 % bzw. 2 % zurückgegangen. Zulegen dagegen konnten Heidelbeeren (52.689 t, +18,5 %) und Himbeeren (37.966 t, +8 %).
Von der gesamten Exportmenge in diesem Zeitraum entfielen auf Gemüseprodukte 3,4 Mio t (+4,7 %) im Wert von 3,388 Mrd Euro (-3,7 %). Hervorzuheben sind Tomaten mit 547.603 t (-0,6 %) und 607 Mio Euro (-10,5 %); Salate 545.902 t (+12 %) und 451 Mio Euro (+2 %) und Paprika 477.364 t (+10 %) und 628,7 Mio Euro (-2 %).
Auf der anderen Seite importierte Spanien von Januar bis Juli 1,9 Mio t frisches Obst und Gemüse. Davon entfielen auf Obst 1,05 Mio t (+8,6 %) im Wert von 1,194 Mrd Euro (+15 %) und auf Gemüse 913.244 t (+13 %) und 456,1 Mio Euro.
Bei Gemüse gibt es neben Kartoffeln, deren Importe mit 553.945 t um 11,25 % gestiegen sind, auch starke Zuwächse bei Produkten, bei denen Spanien selber ein führender Produzent und Exporteur ist, wie beispielsweise Tomaten (71.564 t, +11 %), Paprika oder Zwiebeln. Bei Früchten hält das starke Wachstum von Exoten wie Ananas, Bananen, Mangos und Avocados an. FEPEX/c.s.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
