Spanien/Murcia: Hagelschäden bei Steinobst und Tafeltrauben

Am 27. April kam es in Murcia in diversen Gebieten zu Hagelschäden.
Nach Angaben der murcianischen Landesregierung wurden nach ersten Schätzungen ca. 2.800 ha davon betroffen, besonders Pfirsiche, Aprikosen, Nektarinen und Tafeltrauben in den Gebieten von Ulea, Fortuna, Molina de Segura sowie etwas in Jumilla und Santomera. Zurzeit werden die Schäden von den Agrarindenieuren festgestellt. Die genau Schadenshöhe ist noch nicht bekannt. c.s.
Deutsche Spargel-Saison läuft richtig an — geschälte Ware rückt immer stärker in den Fokus
PERU/ECUADOR
Exportanstieg bei Avocados
OBSTMARKT
Nicht überall reichlich versorgt
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|04.05.2018
|24.04.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
|19
|11.05.2018
|02.05.2018
|• Frühjahrsprodukte aus Frankreich
• Frischepartner Niederlande
• Knoblauch und Zwiebeln
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung
|20
|18.05.2018
|08.05.2018
|• Melonen aus Almeria, Spanien
• Deutschland-Frühlings- und Sommersaison
• Kernobst und Kiwis aus Neuseeland
• Produkte am POS: Eissalat
|21
|25.05.2018
|15.05.2018
|• Beerenobst
The most important meeting of the banana industry in 2018! An event that will bring together representatives of the five continents, who will share the latest results in scientific research, logistics, transportation and...
The North American Food Innovation Exhibition
Cibus, International Food Exhibition, is the key event of the Italian agri-food sector, the true “platform” enabling the companies committed to “Made in Italy” foods to meet the major distributors, importers and professional of...
The biggest food technology tradeshow
Int'l Trade Fair for the Food Industry
Hispack is a cross-cutting tradeshow that attracts important demand-related sectors. They are all drivers of innovation and are in a constant process of transformation.
Macfrut represents a meeting point and an opportunity to exchange the ideas for the professionals of fruit and vegetables.