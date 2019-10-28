Spanien: Positive Entwicklung der Obst- und Gemüse-Exporte geht weiter

Nach neuesten Daten der spanischen Zollgeneraldirektion hat Spanien von Januar bis August 2019 ein Volumen von 9,2 Mio t frisches Obst und Gemüse im Wert von 9,363 Mrd Euro exportiert. Das ist ein Wachstum von 9 % bzw. 4 %.
Von der Gesamtmenge entfielen auf Gemüse 3,8 Mio t (+5 %) und 3,965 Mrd Euro (+12 %). Hervorzuheben ist die positive Entwicklung bei Paprika mit 534.487 t (+8 %) und 768,5 Mio Euro (+18 %) und Kohl mit 372.933 t (+19 %) und 393 Mio Euro (+19 %).
An Obst wurden in diesem Zeitraum 5,4 Mio t (+12 %) im Wert von 5,397 Mrd Euro (-0,3 %) ausgeführt. Der Einnahmerückgang liegt an dem generellen Wertverlust, besonders bei Citrus – dem von Januar bis August am meisten exportierten Produkt – und Steinobst. Pfirsiche bspw. erreichten 302.837 t (+1 %) und 299 Mio Euro (-5 %) und Nektarinen 322.604 t (+15 %) und 318 Mio Euro (-4,5%). Andere wichtige Produkte waren Wassermelonen mit 854.081 t (+7 %) und 391 Mio Euro (-3,5 %); Zuckermelonen 404.511 t (+13 %) und 287,5 Mio Euro (+3 %); Erdbeeren 287.788 t (+5 %) und 580 Mio Euro (+1 %); Heidelbeeren 65.127 t (+16 %) und 322 Mio Euro (+3 %) und Himbeeren 52.884 t (+34 %) und 320 Mio Euro (+9 %). Fepex/c.s.
Citrus: Paco Borrás fordert gemeinsames Handeln um Export-Chancen für europäische Erzeuger zu verbessern
