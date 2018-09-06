Ausgabe Nr. 36/2018

AKTUELLE THEMEN + TOP-REFERENTEN AUF DEM DEUTSCHEN OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018
Ein Sommer voller Herausforderungen — Fehlende Erntehelfer und Dürre brachten Probleme
NIEDERLANDE
Verpackungen sollen überraschen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|36
|07.09.2018
|28.08.2018
|• SPECIAL: DEUTSCHER OBST UND GEMÜSE KONGRESS
|37
|14.09.2018
|04.09.2018
|• Äpfel aus Frankreich
• Birnen aus Europa
• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte (Saisonbeginn)
• Beerenobst
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Warenkunde: Birnen
|38
|21.09.2018
|11.09.2018
|• Herbstprodukte aus Flandern
• Mangos aus Spanien
• Tropische Melonen
• Kaki
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018 - Bericht
• Produkte am POS: Broccoli
|39
|28.09.2018
|18.09.2018
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|05.10.2018
|25.09.2018
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
