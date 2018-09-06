Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 6. September 2018
06.09.2018

Sapros GmbH, Ilsfeld: Einkäufer Obst / Gemüse (m/w)

03.09.2018

Eosta bv, Waddinxveen (NL): Der Bio-Markt wächst weiter! Für diese Herausforderung suchen wir eine/n SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER (m/w) in den Niederlanden für den deutschsprachigen Raum

15.08.2018

biofruit GmbH, Düren: Zur Unterstützung des weiterhin wachsenden Teams suchen wir ab sofort einen Mitarbeiter/in Ein- & Verkauf Obst & Gemüse

12.07.2018

QS Qualität und Sicherheit GmbH, Bonn: Zum nächstmöglichen Zeitpunkt suchen wir eine/n Auditor/-in (m/w) Schwerpunkt Erzeugung und/oder Großhandel Obst, Gemüse , Kartoffeln

Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 36/2018

AKTUELLE THEMEN + TOP-REFERENTEN AUF DEM DEUTSCHEN OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018

Ein Sommer voller Herausforderungen — Fehlende Erntehelfer und Dürre brachten Probleme

NIEDERLANDE
Verpackungen sollen überraschen

Zum E-Paper

Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

September

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
36 07.09.2018 28.08.2018 • SPECIAL: DEUTSCHER OBST UND GEMÜSE KONGRESS
37 14.09.2018 04.09.2018 • Äpfel aus Frankreich
• Birnen aus Europa
• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte (Saisonbeginn)
• Beerenobst
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Warenkunde: Birnen
38 21.09.2018 11.09.2018 • Herbstprodukte aus Flandern
• Mangos aus Spanien
• Tropische Melonen
• Kaki
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2018 - Bericht
• Produkte am POS: Broccoli
39 28.09.2018 18.09.2018 • Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbstsaison
• Fresh Convenience
• Transport und Logistik
• DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS 2018 - Bericht

Oktober

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
40 05.10.2018 25.09.2018 • Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Produkte im Trend: Pfifferlinge
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

07.09.2018

SANA

International exhibition of organic and natural products

09.09.2018

BioNord

Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel

13.09.2018

Potato Europe

The meeting for the European potato sector in 2018

13.09.2018

BIOFACH AMERICA - All things organic

BIOFACH AMERICA - All things organic offers manufacturers and traders the opportunity to get to know the North American organic market better. Besides inspiring meetings at the trade show, a qualified audience of more than...

17.09.2018

WorldFood Moscow

WorldFood Moscow is set to be another major international event for the food and drinks industry. The exhibition has grown to become a prominent meeting place and a vibrant source of products for the Russian market. WorldFood...

20.09.2018

DEUTSCHER OBST & GEMÜSE KONGRESS

Deutschlands Informations- und Networking-Veranstaltung für die gesamte Wertschöpfungskette von frischem Obst und Gemüse.

20.09.2018

International Congress on Food Processing, Safety & Packaging

Theme: A Step towards Food Quality Leads Healthy Living

