Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Freitag, 30. Juli 2021
Zurück zur Übersicht
30.07.2021

Spanien: Obst- und Gemüse-Export erholt sich

Die spanischen O+G-Exporte verzeichneten im Mai wieder eine positive Entwicklung. Sie erreichten nach aktuellen Daten der Zollgeneraldirektion 1.128.636 t im Wert von 1,448 Mrd Euro.

Die Gemüseausfuhren verzeichneten mit 440.194 t (+12,9 %) die höchste Steigerungsrate in diesem Jahr. Die wichtigsten Produkte waren Kohl mit 59.094 t (+29,5 %), Salat 54.622 t (+32,2 %), Paprika 42.741 t (+26,5 %) und Möhren 37.753 t (+36,9 %).

Die Obst-Exporte erreichten im Mai 688.437 t (+1,5 %). Hervorstechend ist das Wachstum bei Beerenfrüchten. Erdbeeren erzielten 56.599 t (+15,5 %), Heidelbeeren 26.846 t (+23,9 %), Himbeeren 11.442 t (+15,3 %). Zurückgegangen sind dagegen aufgrund der ungünstigen Wetterbedingungen die Ausfuhren von Steinobst, ausgenommen Kirschen, die sich von dem starken Einbruch 2020 wieder erholt haben. Fepex/d.s.

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Produktion
Verwandte Themen
Versuchszentrum Laimburg: Rotfleischige Apfelsorten als... 30.07.2021
Niedersachsen: Wetter, kleinere Anbauflächen und Covid-... 30.07.2021
Österreich: Der Klimawandel kostet Existenzen – 105 Mil... 30.07.2021
Chile: Gesetzentwurf für große Wasserreform kann kommen 30.07.2021
Coldiretti/Italien: Unwetter verursachen Schäden im zwe... 30.07.2021
Canova/Bio: Paraguayos werden immer mehr geschätzt 30.07.2021
Asoex: "2030, Together, Our Fruit Will Be Worth More" 29.07.2021
Bayer informiert über Weg zur Beendigung der Glyphosat-... 29.07.2021
Huelva: Erdbeerkampagne nach schwierigem Start positiv ... 29.07.2021
Great start for Serbian blues 29.07.2021

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

21.07.2021

Bereichsleiter Einkauf & Verkauf - Mitglied der GL (m/w/d)

13.07.2021

Frutania Logistik GmbH: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir einen Speditionskaufmann (m/w/d)

28.06.2021

Landesamt für Natur, Umwelt und Verbraucherschutz NRW: Wir suchen eine/einen Agraringenieurin/Agraringenieur (w/m/d)/ Gartenbauingenieurin/ Gartenbauingenieur (w/m/d)

28.06.2021

BARDINI+KELLER AG, Gossau, Schweiz: Ein-/Verkäufer (m/w/d) mit guten Sprach-Kenntnissen

07.06.2021

Monaghan Mushrooms Group: Wir suchen ab sofort: Mitarbeiter (m/w/d) Vertriebsinnendienst nach Laichingen im schönen Alb-Donau-Kreis

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 29/30 2021

SALAT: DER TREND HIN ZU
"BABY-GRÖSSEN" BLEIBT
WEITERHIN UNGEBROCHEN

Digitale Technologien: Rückverfolgbarkeit
dank Teilchargenverwaltung erfolgreich

DOGK 2021
Der Frühbucherrabatt endet

Zum E-Paper


Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Juli

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
29/30 30.07.2021 20.07.2021 • Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Digitale Technologien/ Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Produkte im Trend: Pflaumen/Zwetschen

August

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
31/32 13.08.2021 03.08.2021 • Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Produkte am POS: Rucola
33 20.08.2021 10.08.2021 • Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Flevoland)
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Recycling, Reinigung, Entsorgung
• Macfrut 2021
34 27.08.2021 17.08.2021 • SPECIAL: Kernobst aus Europa

September

zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

01.09.2021

Potato Europe 2021

Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.

02.09.2021

Global Avocado Congress

Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.

07.09.2021

Macfrut 2021

Fruit & Veg Professional Show

08.09.2021

Rieder Messe

Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...

08.09.2021

BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA

Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...

23.09.2021

BIOFACH AMERICA

BIOFACH AMERICA – ALL THINGS ORGANIC, co-located with Natural Products Expo East, is the leading trade show for organic products at the US East Coast. The US organic market is the largest market worldwide: in 2017, the turnover...

24.09.2021

VIII South-Eastern Europe Symposium on Vegetables and Potatoes

Division Protected Cultivation and Soilless Culture, Division Vegetables, Roots and Tubers, Workgroup Balkan Vegetable and Potato Production

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2021 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.