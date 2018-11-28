Spanien: O+G-Importe im Wert von 2,028 Mrd Euro

Die Gemüse-Importe lagen von Januar bis September 2018 bei 1,05 Mio t, 6% mehr als im Vorjahreszeitraum, bei einem Wert von 539 Mio Euro (-7 %). Der Wertverlust ist auf Kartoffeleinfuhren zurückzuführen, die um 10 % an Volumen zunahmen (609.981 t), während der Wert um 29 % auf 126,2 Mio Euro sank. Die Obsteinfuhren beliefen sich auf 1,3 Mio t (+7 %) im Wert von 1,489 Mrd Euro (+13%).
Laut dem Verband der spanischen Obst- und Gemüseproduzenten und Exporteure FEPEX sind nach Kartoffeln Tomaten mit 105.962 t und 84,2 Mio Euro, grüne Bohnen mit 91.352 t (+9 %) und 116,6 Mio Euro (+9 %), Zwiebeln mit 69.050 t (+83 %) und 23,6 Millionen Euro (+54%) und der Pfeffer mit 44.238 Tonnen (+23%) und 45,6 Millionen Euro (-10%) die wichtigsten Gemüse-Importe.
Im Obstsektor ist die Banane mit 266.526 t (+20 %) und 140 Mio Euro (+19 %) die wichtigste Importgut, gefolgt von Kiwis mit 131.264 t (-18,5 %) und 149,6 Mio Euro (-5 %) sowie Ananas mit 125.711 t (+7 %) und 85,6 Mio Euro (-4 %), Äpfel mit 113.473 t (-21 %) und 112 Mio Euro (-3 %) und Avocado mit 102.837 t (+36,6 %) und 188,6 Mio Euro (+11 %).
Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte: Steigende Produktion und zunehmende Nachfrage im Weltmarkt
KERNOBST AUS DEUTSCHLAND
Hoffnung auf positiven Marktverlauf
SALAT AUS FRANKREICH
Auswirkungen des Klimawandels deutlich
