Spanien: Marokko wichtigster Obst- und Gemüselieferant in 2019

Nach Daten der spanischen Zollgeneraldirektion importierte Spanien 2019 ein Volumen von 3,3 Mio t frisches Obst und Gemüse (+/-0) im Wert von 2,939 Mrd Euro (+7 %).
Im Ranking nach Volumen liegt Frankreich bei 819.606 t (-9 %), gefolgt von Marokko mit 437.234 t (+8 %) und Portugal mit 304.001 t (+16 %). Im Wert belegt Marokko den ersten Platz mit 684 Mio Euro (+5 %) vor Frankreich mit 340 Mio Euro (+10 %).
Der Umsatzunterschied ergibt sich aus der Tatsache, dass Spanien aus Frankreich überwiegend Kartoffeln importiert (2019: 600.414 t im Wert von 190 Mio Euro), während die marokkanische Importpalette in den vergangenen Jahren wesentlich breiter geworden ist und höhere Preise erzielt.
2019 importierte Spanien aus Marokko insgesamt 267.360 t (+10%) Gemüse im Wert von 307,2 Mio Euro (+/-0). Die wichtigsten Produkte waren grüne Bohnen mit 79.858 t (-9 %), Tomaten mit 65.901 t (+7 %) und Paprika mit 63.743 t (+6 %). Die Obsteinfuhren erreichten 162.939 t (+4 %) im Wert von 374,4 Mio Euro (+8 %). Hauptprodukte waren Wassermelonen mit 53.379 t, Orangen mit 31.086 t und Himbeeren mit 28.067 t. Bedeutende Mengen gab es auch bei Heidelbeeren mit 15.140 t, Erdbeeren 14.600 t und Avocados mit 8.199 t. Fepex/c.s.
