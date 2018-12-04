Spanien: Kartoffelsaison schließt mit deutlichem Minus

Nach Angaben des Präsidenten des Kartoffelausschusses der FEPEX, José Ramón Aguado, wird die diesjährige Kartoffelsaison in Spanien mit einer 15 % bis 20% geringeren Produktion als 2017 enden.
In Spanien sei der Produktionsrückgang auf die Wetterbedingungen mit großer Nässe im Frühjahr sowie Temperaturschwankungen im Sommer zurückzuführen. 2018 wurden nach Informationen des Spanischen Landwirtschaftsministeriums auf 67.810 ha Kartoffeln angebaut, 4,3 % weniger als 2017. Die wichtigsten Anbaugebiete sind Kastilien-León mit etwa 19.351 ha Anbaufläche, gefolgt von Galicien mit 17.221 ha und Andalusien mit 10.542 ha. Das Produktionsvolumen beläuft sich auf 1,978Mio t, davon 92.000 t für extra frühe Kartoffeln, 372.000 t für frühe Kartoffeln, 832.000 t für Zwischensaisonkartoffeln und 691.000 t für späte Kartoffeln.
Zudem rechnet die North West Potato Producers' Association (NEPG) in Frankreich, Deutschland, Belgien und den Niederlanden in dieser Saison mit einem Rückgang um 13,1 % gegenüber dem Fünf-Jahres-Durchschnitt. Die Anbaufläche der fünf Länder sei um 1 % auf insgesamt 595.587 ha gewachsen.
DEUTSCHLAND ZEIGT WIEDER MEHR INTERESSE AN ITALIENISCHEN CITRUSFRÜCHTEN
ICOP-Konferenz 2018: Inhaltliche Neugestaltung der GMO ist eher Evolution als Revolution
KNOBLAUCH
Deutschland auf Importe angewiesen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|48
|30.11.2018
|20.11.2018
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Obst und Wintergemüse aus Italien
• Produkte im Trend: Knoblauch
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|07.12.2018
|27.11.2018
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Kernobst aus Südtirol
|50
|14.12.2018
|04.12.2018
|• Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
|23.11.2018
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
|51/52
|21.12.2018
|11.12.2018
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
