Dienstag, 4. Dezember 2018
03.12.2018

Spanien: Kartoffelsaison schließt mit deutlichem Minus

Spanien: Kartoffelsaison schließt mit deutlichem Minus

Foto: Schmidt

Nach Angaben des Präsidenten des Kartoffelausschusses der FEPEX, José Ramón Aguado, wird die diesjährige Kartoffelsaison in Spanien mit einer 15 % bis 20% geringeren Produktion als 2017 enden.

In Spanien sei der Produktionsrückgang auf die Wetterbedingungen mit großer Nässe im Frühjahr sowie Temperaturschwankungen im Sommer zurückzuführen. 2018 wurden nach Informationen des Spanischen Landwirtschaftsministeriums auf 67.810 ha Kartoffeln angebaut, 4,3 % weniger als 2017. Die wichtigsten Anbaugebiete sind Kastilien-León mit etwa 19.351 ha Anbaufläche, gefolgt von Galicien mit 17.221 ha und Andalusien mit 10.542 ha. Das Produktionsvolumen beläuft sich auf 1,978Mio t, davon 92.000 t für extra frühe Kartoffeln, 372.000 t für frühe Kartoffeln, 832.000 t für Zwischensaisonkartoffeln und 691.000 t für späte Kartoffeln.

Zudem rechnet die North West Potato Producers' Association (NEPG) in Frankreich, Deutschland, Belgien und den Niederlanden in dieser Saison mit einem Rückgang um 13,1 % gegenüber dem Fünf-Jahres-Durchschnitt. Die Anbaufläche der fünf Länder sei um 1 % auf insgesamt 595.587 ha gewachsen.

Kategorie: Produktion
