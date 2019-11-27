Spanien importierte im September mehr Kartoffeln und Tomaten

Nach Daten der spanischen Zollgeneraldirektion hat Spanien im September 249.480 t frisches Obst und Gemüse im Wert von 216,5 Mio Euro importiert. Das ist im Vorjahresvergleich ein Wachstum von 2 % bzw. 9 %.
Von dem Gesamtvolumen entfielen auf Gemüse 83.853 t (+10 %) und 53 Mio Euro (+12 %). Hervorzuheben die Steigerung bei Kartoffeln mit 38.689 t (+41 %) und 11,4 Mio Euro (+27 %). Auch die Tomaten-Importe sind stark gestiegen. Sie erreichten im September 12.771 t (+11 %) und 12,4 Mio Euro (+17 %). Hauptlieferanten waren Portugal mit 4.834 t, die Niederlande 3.634 t, Marroko 2.026 t und Belgien 1.159 t.
Die Obsteinfuhren gingen im September mit 165.267 t um 2 % zurück. In erster Linie durch kleinere Mengen bei Kiwis und Avocados. Kiwis erreichten 11.020 t (-36 %) und Avocados 11.648 t (-18 %). Im Gegensatz dazu ist der Wert bei beiden Produkten um 13 % bzw. 28 % gestiegen. Insgesamt lag der Umsatz von Obst in diesem Zeitraum bei 164 Mio Euro (+9 %).
Von Januar bis September erreichten die spanischen O+G-Importe 2,3 Mio t (-3,5 %) im Wert von 2,135 Mrd Euro (+5 %). FEPEX/c.s.
