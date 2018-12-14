Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 14. Dezember 2018
14.12.2018

Spanien: Hohe Preise für Saatkartoffeln bestimmen die kommende Produktion

Spanien: Hohe Preise für Saatkartoffeln bestimmen die kommende Produktion

Foto: Schmidt

In der KW 50 traf in Madrid das Kartoffel-Komitee von Fepex zusammen. Für die jetzt zu Ende gehende Kampagne hat sich im Vergleich zu 2017 ein Ernterückgang zwischen 15 % und 20 % bestätigt. Das lag hauptsächlich an den schwierigen Wetterbedingungen und betraf die Anbaugebiete Castilla y León, Andalusien und Murcia.

In Bezug auf die Saison 2019 erklärte der Ausschuss, dass man noch keine Vorhersagen über Anbauflächen oder Produktion machen könne, da in Andalusien, dem frühesten Gebiet, gerade erst der Pflanzprozess begonnen hätte, während er in Castilla y León nicht vor März anfangen würde. Er wies allerdings darauf hin, dass die Anbauperspektiven für 2019 stark von dem hohen Preis für Saatkartoffeln abhängen würden, besonders bei Industriekartoffeln, da das Saatgut einen hohen Anteil der Produktionskosten ausmachen würde. Nach Informationen von José Ramón Aguado, Präsident des Komitees von Fepex, ist dieser um 15 % bis 30 % gestiegen.

Zu dem Kartoffel-Komitee von Fepex gehören die Asociación Nacional de Producción y Comercio de Frutos y Patatas, Asonal, die Asociación de Empresas Productoras y Exportadoras de Frutas y Hortalizas de Andalucía y Extremadura, Asociafruit, der Club Ibérico de Profesionales de la Patata, Cipp, die Asociación de Operadores en Origen de Patatas de Castilla y León, Asopocyl und die Asociación de Productores de Patata de Siembra de España, Appse. Fepex/c.s

Kategorie: Produktion
