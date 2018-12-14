Spanien: Hohe Preise für Saatkartoffeln bestimmen die kommende Produktion

In der KW 50 traf in Madrid das Kartoffel-Komitee von Fepex zusammen. Für die jetzt zu Ende gehende Kampagne hat sich im Vergleich zu 2017 ein Ernterückgang zwischen 15 % und 20 % bestätigt. Das lag hauptsächlich an den schwierigen Wetterbedingungen und betraf die Anbaugebiete Castilla y León, Andalusien und Murcia.
In Bezug auf die Saison 2019 erklärte der Ausschuss, dass man noch keine Vorhersagen über Anbauflächen oder Produktion machen könne, da in Andalusien, dem frühesten Gebiet, gerade erst der Pflanzprozess begonnen hätte, während er in Castilla y León nicht vor März anfangen würde. Er wies allerdings darauf hin, dass die Anbauperspektiven für 2019 stark von dem hohen Preis für Saatkartoffeln abhängen würden, besonders bei Industriekartoffeln, da das Saatgut einen hohen Anteil der Produktionskosten ausmachen würde. Nach Informationen von José Ramón Aguado, Präsident des Komitees von Fepex, ist dieser um 15 % bis 30 % gestiegen.
Zu dem Kartoffel-Komitee von Fepex gehören die Asociación Nacional de Producción y Comercio de Frutos y Patatas, Asonal, die Asociación de Empresas Productoras y Exportadoras de Frutas y Hortalizas de Andalucía y Extremadura, Asociafruit, der Club Ibérico de Profesionales de la Patata, Cipp, die Asociación de Operadores en Origen de Patatas de Castilla y León, Asopocyl und die Asociación de Productores de Patata de Siembra de España, Appse. Fepex/c.s
MARKTENTWICKLUNG: AVOCADOS SIND KEINE REINEN IMPULSPRODUKTE MEHR
Logistik: DFHV warnt wegen Engpässen und Fahrermangel vor drohendem Versorgungskollaps
ROSENKOHL
Haupteinkäufe zwischen Oktober und Februar
SPARGEL & ERDBEEREN
Höhere Preise notwendig
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|50
|14.12.2018
|04.12.2018
|• Finanzdienstleistungen
• Produkte am POS: Rosenkohl
|23.11.2018
|• SPECIAL: BEST IN FRESH 2019 - Der Showroom für Marken, Konzepte und Ideen
|51/52
|21.12.2018
|11.12.2018
|• Weihnachts-/Neujahrsausgabe
• Produkte im Trend: Avocados
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|1/2
|11.01.2019
|02.01.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019: Messe-Vorschau l
• Fresh Convenienvce
Agriflanders is a bi-annual fair for and by Flemish agriculture
The ISFC 2019 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
26. International Trade Exhibition for Food and Beverage
The IGW is a one-of-a-kind international exhibition for the food, agricultural and horticultural industries. At the same time, the IGW is the point of origin for the Global Forum for Food and Agriculture (GFFA) with more than 70...
Die Weltleitmesse des Gartenbaus
Internationale Fachmesse für Verpackungsmaschinen und -ausrüstung, Verpackungswerkstoffe und Verpackungsaufdruck