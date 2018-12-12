Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Mittwoch, 12. Dezember 2018
12.12.2018

Spanien: Citrusausfuhren in Drittländer um 14 Prozent gesunken

Spanien: Citrusausfuhren in Drittländer um 14 % gesunken

Foto: Schmidt

Wie verschiedene Medien unter Berufung auf die spanischen Exportstatistiken berichten, sind die spanischen Citrusexporte in Länder außerhalb der EU bis Ende November gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum um 14 % gesunken.

Damit lag das Gesamtvolumen der Lieferungen bis zum 25. November bei 48.395 t, während in der Vorsaison 56.260 t erreicht wurden. Einzig die Ausfuhren nach Kanada seien aufgrund des Handelsabkommens CETA um 26,7 % gestiegen und lagen damit bei 16.021 t. Dagegen kam es bei den Lieferungen in die USA zu einer Halbierung auf 4.111 t. Die Schweiz verzeichnete einen Rückgang um 8,7 % auf 13.295 t, die Exporte nach Norwegen sanken um 7,2 % auf 6.882 t.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
