Spanien: CASI verdoppelt Bio-Anbaufläche

CASI, eine der führenden spanischen Tomaten-Cooperativen, verstärkt nach Firmeninformationen den Bio-Anbau und verdoppelt die Anbaufläche auf ca. 115 ha. Die Bio-Produktpalette umfasst Zucchini, Strauchtomaten und lose Tomaten, Cherry Pera, Paprika California und Mini-Wassermelonen.
CASI plant, diese Linie, mit der in 2015 begonnen wurde, unter der Marke „Organic by CASI“ weiter auszubauen. Die Produktion, die sich zurzeit in der Umstellungsphase befindet, wird sich um ca. 30% erhöhen und in einem Jahr als Bio-Ware auf den Markt kommen.
Ángel Gutierrez, Vermarktungsleiter für Bioprodukte, erklärte zur letzten Kampagne: „CASI hat in der vergangenen Saison fast 7.000 t Ökoprodukte vermarktet, die von unseren Kunden gut aufgenommen wurden. Das ist im Vorjahresvergleich ein bedeutendes Wachstum.“ c.s.
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|13.07.2018
|03.07.2018
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|27.07.2018
|17.07.2018
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|10.08.2018
|31.07.2018
|• Ananas
• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Produkte im Trend: Aprikosen
|33
|17.08.2018
|07.08.2018
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Fleischtomaten
|34
|24.08.2018
|14.08.2018
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 05.-07.09.2018) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
