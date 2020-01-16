South Africa: The drought has intensified

The current South African Stone Fruit harvest is well underway and good weather during the ripening process has yielded a healthy crop. The drought conditions that have plagued the Western Cape for the past three years have largely been relieved in most of this province, where most of South Africa’s export stone fruit is produced. However, the drought has intensified in production regions further north in the country.
Growers in these regions have continued to adapt by introducing various drought management strategies to cope with these extreme conditions to complete their harvests. International demand for South African stone fruit has remained strong and productions continue to increase in response to this demand. While the industry continues to seek new international markets, the major markets for South Africa's plums, peaches and nectarines are the European Union, the United Kingdom and markets in the Middle East. In the EU there has been significant good growth in Germany during recent years. “Germany remains our strongest trading partner in Northern Europe. During the past six years our industry has proactively worked with German receivers and the retail sector to improve both the quality of our product on offer and the knowledge about our stone fruit,” explained André Smit, Chairman of the South African Stone fruit Producers’ Organisation (SASPA). “Our exports to Germany have been increasing as a result and this has been achieved through the ongoing combined marketing and promotional efforts of Hortgro, the South African grower body representing South African stone fruit producers and South African companies exporting stone fruit to Northern Europe,” he added. Louise Brodie
Read the complete article in one of the upcoming issues of the Fruchthandel Magazin.
Europäische Union: Wissenschaftler plädieren
für eine Liberalisierung der "Genschere"
PRODUKTNEUHEIT
HillFresh stellt in Berlin
die Melone "Limelon" vor
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|3
|17.01.2020
|07.01.2020
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Vorschau ll
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Cool Chain Management: Reife-, Kühl-, Lagerungstechnik, Logistik, Transport
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte, Nachhaltigkeit
• Software-Lösungen
|03.01.2020
|• SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Flandern (Beilage)
|03.01.2020
|• SPECIAL: Frischepartner Niederlande (Beilage)
|4
|24.01.2020
|14.01.2020
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe -Hauptausgabe
• Überseeprodukte, Exoten, Spezialitäten
• Osteuropa, Israel, Nordafrika, Österreich, Schweiz, Türkei, Griechenland, Zypern, Skandinavien
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Innovationen im Grünen Sortiment
• Produkte am POS: Schwarzwurzeln
|10.01.2020
|• SPECIAL: Obst und Gemüse aus Frankreich (Beilage)
|20.12.2019
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020 Exhibition Guide (Beilage)
|5
|31.01.2020
|17.01.2020
|• FRUIT LOGISTICA 2020: Messe-Eröffnung
• Deutscher Fruchthandel
• Produktsicherheit und Qualitätssicherung, Labore
Die Internationale Grüne Woche (kurz IGW) findet im Januar 2020 nun schon zum 85. Mal (94 Jahre) statt. Gegründet im Berlin der Goldenen Zwanziger (1926), ist sie einzigartig als internationale Ausstellung für Ernährung,...
upakovka is the no. one trade fair in Russia for Packaging and Processing machines. In 2018, 24,900 experts from Russia and its neigbhouring countries came to upakovka
Aussteller und Fachbesucher nutzten auf der FRUIT LOGISTICA die Möglichkeit, ihre persönlichen Erfolgspotenziale im Handel mit Frische-Produkten wie Obst und Gemüse voll auszuschöpfen. Die FRUIT LOGISTICA umfasst weltweit alle...
World´s Leading Trade Fair for Organic Food Organic is more than a label or certification: organic stands for quality and conviction – for the responsible use of nature’s resources. BIOFACH in the Exhibition Centre Nuremberg is...
Internationale Fachmesse für Erwerbsobstbau, Destillation und Agrartechnik
Die Fachmesse für Hotellerie und Gastronomie
HortEx Vietnam is the first specialised exhibition and conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology in Vietnam. The sector is expected to show further growth due to strong exports and a...