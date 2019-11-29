Soeben erschienen: Das Fruchthandel Special „best in fresh 2020“

In „best in fresh“ finden Sie auf 72 Seiten Markenportraits, Konzeptideen, neue Produkte, Verpackungen und technische Lösungen. Hier können Sie einen Blick in die Sonderausgabe werfen.
Wenn Sie ein gedrucktes Exemplar wünschen, dann schreiben Sie einfach eine Mail an [email protected]. Sie erhalten Ihr persönliches Exemplar kostenlos und völlig unverbindlich.
Citrus: Nach einem schwachem Start mit Clementinen setzen italienische Produzenten auf Blutorangen
SÜDAFRIKA
TR-4 resistente Bananensorte im Test
EXPOSE
Viele Neuheiten rund um Spargel und Beeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|48
|29.11.2019
|19.11.2019
|• Citrus aus den Mittelmeerländern
• Kernobst aus Deutschland
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|49
|06.12.2019
|26.11.2019
|• Exoten, Melonen und Spezialitäten
• Produkte im Trend: Zwiebeln
|50
|13.12.2019
|03.12.2019
|• Finanzdienstleistungen und Unternehmensberatung
• Produkte am POS: Orangen
|51/52
|20.12.2019
|10.12.2019
|• Jahresrückblick 2019
• Branchennews
• Produkte im Trend: Trauben
Die Messe eat&STYLE ist Deutschlands große Genussmesse und größter Consumer-Event im Bereich Genuss, Gastlichkeit & Lifestyle. Die Aussteller präsentieren auf der eat&STYLE Messe alles zum Thema Küche, Kochen, kulinarischer...
For the first time in 2019 Agriconferences will focus on the Berry sector. The Morocco Berry conference (MBC) will be held in Agadir on December 5th. Berry professionals from inside and outside Morocco will be gathered in other...
Defining Innovation in the Food, Beverage & Hospitality Industry
The ISFC 2020 will include a wide range of presentations that cover many different aspects of the soft fruit industry. Simultaneously to the presentations we will have an exhibition where soft fruit related companies and...
SIVAL, as a platform and crossroad for innovations and concrete solutions, is the perfect location for discussions and future challenges. Made for the experts of the European fruit industry and during three key conferences, this...
Die Internationale Grüne Woche (kurz IGW) findet im Januar 2020 nun schon zum 85. Mal (94 Jahre) statt. Gegründet im Berlin der Goldenen Zwanziger (1926), ist sie einzigartig als internationale Ausstellung für Ernährung,...
upakovka is the no. one trade fair in Russia for Packaging and Processing machines. In 2018, 24,900 experts from Russia and its neigbhouring countries came to upakovka