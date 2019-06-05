Shipping solutions aplenty at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA

Visitors to Asia’s premier fresh produce trade show will be able to find a wide range of leading logistics service providers and technologies.



Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA 2019 can find partners and solutions covering every step of the fresh fruit and vegetable supply chain.



Asia’s premier trade show and information hub for the fresh produce business returns to AsiaWorld-Expo on 4-6 September, and a diverse array of transport and logistics services will be available to suit the specific needs of any fresh produce item, shipped over any distance.



Major shipping lines, including Cosco, Hamburg Sud, Hapag Lloyd, Maersk, MSC, Ocean Network Express (ONE), OOCL and Wan Hai Lines, among others, will be on-hand to discuss the most effective and efficient options for global fresh fruit and vegetable suppliers, with a particular focus on services tailored to markets in Asia.



ONE, which was formed from the merger of three Japanese shipping lines – NYK, MOL and K Line – will be exhibiting again this year after making its debut appearance in 2018.



“ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA is a unique opportunity to interact with our customers around the world under one roof,” said head of ONE’s global reefer and global special cargo department Bharadwaj Bhuyan. “For the perishable produce sector, Hong Kong is a strategic hub as a gateway to China, and exhibiting at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA allows us to understand how we can serve our customers better in the future.”



Fresh fruit and vegetables account for around 60-65 per cent of overall global reefer container cargoes, according to Bhuyan, and he notes that the market is evolving rapidly.



“This market is very dynamic – it’s affected by various factors such as changes in demographics, climate change, changes in customer buying patterns or even geopolitical wars. ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA provides us with the perfect platform where we can interact with our customers and understand how they’re preparing for the changes in the near future.”



“We can also understand their demand for the upcoming cargo season, which in turn helps to ensure we have the right boxes at the right time before the season to meet our customers’ demand.”

Airfreight also plays a critical role in transport of time- and temperature-sensitive fresh produce, particularly higher value products. Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA will find plenty of airfreight solutions available too. Singapore Airlines will be returning to exhibit for a second-year running, following a highly successful first showing in 2018.



Speaking at last year’s event, Singapore Airlines’ general manager of cargo for Australia and New Zealand, David Goh, said the team was very impressed with the quality of the show. “It’s been a very fruitful experience and a very educational one with a lot of opportunities; I know it’s an Asia-focused event but it’s very much global in nature.”



There is still time to register to exhibit at ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA. Application forms can be downloaded from the official website: www.asiafruitlogistica.com/en/Exhibitors/Application/



Cool Logistics Asia presents practical workshops

ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA visitors seeking a deeper insight into the fast-changing fresh produce logistics landscape can also attend COOL LOGISTICS ASIA, a series of practical workshops on cold chain management held each afternoon on the show floor.



Chaired by Alex Von Stempel of Freshwater Logistics, this year’s COOL LOGISTICS ASIA programme will kick off with a focus on the issue of whether there is going to be enough transport capacity to meet the predicted growth in global trade. Day Two looks at the growing influence of e-commerce on perishable logistics, while Day Three zones in on transport solutions for key South-East Asian fresh produce exporting countries.



More information on ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA show floor

COOL LOGISTICS ASIA is one of a range of informative Hall Forums free to attend for ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA visitors. ASIAFRUIT BUSINESS FORUM presents practical ideas and solutions for better fresh produce marketing and business management at Hall Forum 1. Taking place each morning alongside COOL LOGISTICS ASIA at Hall Forum 2, SMART HORTICULTURE ASIA provides a forum on disruptive technology and digitalisation of the supply chain.



Get the best start to the business week

Visitors to ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA can make the most of their business week by getting in early to attend ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS on 3 September. Asia’s premier fresh fruit and vegetable conference and networking event attracts more than 450 high-level industry professionals from 40 different countries, bringing together expert speakers to discuss the headline trends in Asia’s fast-moving fresh produce markets. Taking place the day before ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA at the same venue, ASIAFRUIT CONGRESS is the perfect primer to the trade show.