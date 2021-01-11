Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 11. Januar 2021
08.01.2021

Senegal: Starker Rückgang der Mango-Exporte

Foto: atoss/AdobeStock

Ungünstige Witterungsbedingungen wie der Kälteeinbruch im Juli und schwere Regenfälle im August, die ein frühzeitiges Abfallen der Früchte und eine übermäßige Vermehrung der Fruchtfliegen zur Folge hatten, sowie die Corona-Auswirkungen auf die Mango-Ausfuhren nach Europa haben Senegal in der Saison 2020 eines der schlechtesten Exportergebnisse eingebracht, wie das Portal commodafrica berichtet.

Statt der prognostizierten 17.000 t wurden nur 13.000 t Mangos exportiert. Das sind 4.000 t weniger als der Durchschnitt der vergangenen Jahre. Damit setzte sich der seit 2018 bestehende Trend fort, dass die Exporte nicht mehr steigen. Die jährliche Produktion liegt in einem normalen Jahr bei 120.000 t und 150.000 t. Davon werden rund 25.000 t exportiert.

Kategorie: Produktion
