Seeka Limited will neun Obstplantagen verkaufen

Neun Plantagen in Northland, die zusammen 288 ha umfassen, sollen verkauft werden. Wie Seeka Limited mitteilt, gehören dazu auch die erst im April 2018 von Turners and Growers erworbenen sechs Kiwiplantagen.
Michael Franks, Geschäftsführer von Seeka: "Es war immer Seekas Vorhaben, den Northland Landbesitz zu vermarkten, da er sich auf die Modernisierung der Nachernteanlage konzentrierte. Und dies ist eine ausgezeichnete Gelegenheit für Investoren, eine bedeutende Beteiligung an erstklassigen neuseeländischen Gartenbauobstplantagen und Grundstücken zu erwerben, mit einer Mischung aus Obstplantagen in der Produktion und Entwicklung, Kiwis und Avocados. Das Portfolio umfasst auch Brachland für die zukünftige Entwicklung. Das Angebot wird von Seeka mit langfristiger Obstgartenbewirtschaftung und Nach-Ernte-Dienstleistungen angeboten."
Deutschland: Landgard bringt sich personell und strukturell in Stellung
ERBSEN
Frische Ware auf dem Vormarsch
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|27
|06.07.2018
|26.06.2018
|• Cool Chain Management: Reifung, Kühlung, Lagerung, Logistik, Transport
• Ananas
• Produkte im Trend: Erbsen
|28
|13.07.2018
|03.07.2018
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|27.07.2018
|17.07.2018
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|10.08.2018
|31.07.2018
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Produkte im Trend: Aprikosen
|33
|17.08.2018
|07.08.2018
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Fleischtomaten
The food and agricultural industry is one of South East Asia’s most important economic sectors. Organic farmland in the ASEAN states is increasing with immense growth rates. BIOFACH SOUTH EAST ASIA is dedicated to being an...
ANUTEC Brazil has impressively demonstrated its significance for the industry in its second edition in 2016. The event continued the successful growth course and is now ready to take the next steps towards 2018: From 07 to 09...
The International Horticultural Congress (IHC) is the biggest scientific event organized every four year since 1856 in the fields related to horticulture. The previous IHCs gathered around 2500-5000 participants from countries...
The Symposium is expected to be attended by the researchers, producers, academics, extension advisors, marketers and service industry personnel to discuss problems limiting production and marketing of avocado. The symposium will...
Fruit and Vegetable Horticultural Exhibition
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 25 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.