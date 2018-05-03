Schweiz: Steigende Beliebtheit von Bio-Produkten

CIBUS Cibus, International Food Exhibition, is the key event of the Italian agri-food sector, the true “platform” enabling the companies committed to “Made in Italy” foods to meet the major distributors, importers and professional of...

FoodTech Barcelona 2018 The biggest food technology tradeshow

Polagra-Food Int'l Trade Fair for the Food Industry

Hispack 2018 Hispack is a cross-cutting tradeshow that attracts important demand-related sectors. They are all drivers of innovation and are in a constant process of transformation.

Macfrut Macfrut represents a meeting point and an opportunity to exchange the ideas for the professionals of fruit and vegetables.

China Fruit Logistica China´s leading national trade show for the fresh produce business