Donnerstag, 3. Mai 2018
02.05.2018

Schweiz: Steigende Beliebtheit von Bio-Produkten

Schweiz: Steigende Beliebtheit von Bio-Produkten

Foto: Bio Suisse

Der Absatz von Bio-Produkten hat sich in der Schweiz innerhalb der vergangenen zehn Jahre verdoppelt. Wurden 2007 noch Bio-Artikel für 1,3 Mrd CHF verkauft, waren es 2017 bereits 2,7 Mrd. Die Pro-Kopf-Ausgaben stiegen von 171 CHF auf 320 CHF.

Dabei wuchs der Biomarkt umsatzmäßig 7,6 %, wie das Bundesamt für Landwirtschaft in seinem Marktbericht mitteilte. Der Marktanteil für Bio-Lebensmittel lag 2007 noch bei 4,6 %, 2017 erreichte er 9 %. Noch ausgeprägter ist der Bio-Anteil bei den Frischprodukten; er stieg von knapp 6 % auf 11,5 %. Gemüse wies mit 23,1 % Marktanteile von über einem Fünftel aus.

Innerhalb des Bio-Marktes zeigte sich, dass 2017 rund 85 % der Umsätze im Einzelhandel anfielen. Die wichtigsten Kanäle waren Migros und Coop. Marktführerin ist Coop, jedoch holte Migros in zehn Jahren von 23,6 %auf 32,8 % auf. Coop sank um 7 % auf 44,3 %. 

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
