Schweiz: Mehrwertsteuersätze sinken ab 1. Januar 2018

Die neuen Steuersätze liegen ab dem 1. Januar 2018 bei 7,7 % Normalsatz, der Sondersatz bei 3,7 % und der reduzierte Satz bei 2,5 %, so das Eidgenössische Finanzdepartment.
Bereits am 24. September haben die Schweizer Stimmberechtigten die Vorlage
"Altersvorsorge 2020" abgelehnt, weswegen sinken die MwSt.-Sätze ab 1. Januar 2018.
DOGK 2017
Big Data und Big Business in Düsseldorf
FRESH CONVENIENCE
Kantinen erfahren große Konkurrenz durch Food-to-go
GROSSMARKT KARLSRUHE
Gelungenes Familienfest zum 50. Geburtstag
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|06.10.2017
|26.09.2017
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Fruit Attraction 2017 (Madrid, 18.-20.10.2017)
• Produkte im Trend: Kakis
|41
|13.10.2017
|02.10.2017
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
|42
|20.10.2017
|10.10.2017
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Rotkohl
• Kühllogistik-Flottenmanagement
|43
|27.10.2017
|17.10.2017
|• Citrus aus Spanien
• Äpfel aus Südtirol
|44
|03.11.2017
|24.10.2017
|• Saisonauftakt in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Obst und Gemüse aus der Türkei (Anfas Fresh Antalya)
• Produkte im Trend: Kürbis
The world´s leading food fair for the retail trade and the food service and catering market
Die Messe eat&STYLE Düsseldorf ist Deutschlands große Genussmesse und größter Consumer-Event im Bereich Genuss, Gastlichkeit & Lifestyle. Mehr als 200 Aussteller präsentieren auf der eat&STYLE Messe Düsseldorf alles zum Thema...
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel
The Exhibition for Energy Efficiency, Heat Pumps and Refrigeration. Innovations & Trends from the Refrigeration - Air Conditioning - Ventilation - and Heat Pumps Sector
International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
… Natexpo is your Trade show! Come and meet your future suppliers and partners ! You will have three days in which to seize opportunities for business and development with 600 exhibitors from four sectors.