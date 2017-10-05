Home Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Donnerstag, 5. Oktober 2017
04.10.2017

Schweiz: Mehrwertsteuersätze sinken ab 1. Januar 2018

Die neuen Steuersätze liegen ab dem 1. Januar 2018 bei 7,7 % Normalsatz, der Sondersatz bei 3,7 % und der reduzierte Satz bei 2,5 %, so das Eidgenössische Finanzdepartment.

Bereits am 24. September haben die Schweizer Stimmberechtigten die Vorlage
"Altersvorsorge  2020" abgelehnt, weswegen sinken die MwSt.-Sätze ab 1. Januar 2018.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
