Samstag, 30. November 2019
29.11.2019

Schweiz: Leiter Direktion Frische verlässt den Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund

Thomas Schmid wolle eine neue Herausforderung annehmen und den Migros-Genossenschafts-Bund (MGB) Mitte 2020 auf eigenen Wunsch verlassen, berichtet SWISSCOFEL mit Bezug auf den Schweizer Bauer. Seit 2004 war Schmidt für den MGB tätig.

Er startete als Leiter Category Management (LCM) Molkereiprodukte, und führte nach der Reorganisation Skills/Performance fünfeinhalb Jahre als LCM die BW04 (Fleisch, Geflügel und Fisch), das größte Sortiment.
Danach wechselte er in den Bereich Obst und Gemüse, ebenfalls als LCM. Seit 2014 leitete Thomas Schmid die Direktion Frische.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
