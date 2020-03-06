Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 6. März 2020
05.03.2020

Schweiz: Christine Heller verlässt Swisspatat

Christine Heller Foto: Swisspatat

Seit nunmehr acht Jahren leitet Christine Heller Swisspatat. Ende August soll Schluss sein, dann verlässt die Geschäftsführerin die Branchenorganisation der Schweizer Kartoffeln.

„Seit 2012 hat Christine Heller wichtige Projekte der Branche wie z.B. die Regelung privater Sortenversuche geprägt und mitverantwortet“, teilt Swisspatat mit. Vor allem habe sie den Außenauftritt der Branchenorganisation wesentlich verbessert und auf ein jüngeres Zielpublikum ausgerichtet.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
