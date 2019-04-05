Schweiz: Bio-Konsum wächst deutlich über alle Produktgruppen

Bei über 3 Mrd CHF hat der Umsatz mit Bio-Lebensmitteln 2018 gelegen, das ist ein Plus von 13,3 %. Pro Kopf und Jahr mache das 360 CHF Bio-Lebensmittel (Vorjahr: 320 CHF). Damit erreicht Bio einen Marktanteil von 9,9 %, so BioSuisse.
Alle Produktgruppen haben teils überdurchschnittlich zugelegt und Marktanteile hinzugewonnen. Die Gruppe Gemüse/Salate/Kartoffeln erreichte 21,8 % (+ 10,2 %). 56 % der Schweizer Konsumenten legen täglich oder mehrmals wöchentlich ein Bio-Produkt in ihren Warenkorb.
FRANKREICH
Princesse Amandine® baut internationale Präsenz aus
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|14
|05.04.2019
|26.03.2019
|• Saisonstart in Flandern
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Produkte im Trend: Erdbeeren
|15
|12.04.2019
|02.04.2019
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
|16/17
|26.04.2019
|16.04.2019
|• Frischeprodukte aus Italien (Macfrut, Rimini)
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr
• Produkte am POS: Radicchio
|08.04.2019
|• WARENKUNDE l (überarbeitete Neuauflage) (Beilage)
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|03.05.2019
|23.04.2019
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen
• Spargel
• Produkte im Trend: Spargel
HortEx Vietnam is the first specialised exhibition and conference for Horticultural and Floricultural Production and Processing Technology in Vietnam. The sector is expected to show further growth due to strong exports and a...
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel
Superfood Asia is inviting all businesses in the healthy and natural as well as halal segments to connect with leading suppliers, international brands and exciting new food businesses in these burgeoning markets through its two...
Experiencing 8 times held extremely successful, FOOD & HOTEL VIETNAM has gradually asserted its position as a Vietnam leading-trade show for hospitality industry and become reliable destination for many leading domestic and...
33. Internationale Fachmesse für Qualitätssicherung
Fruit & Veg Professional Show
Asia's Largest Food Innovation Exhibition