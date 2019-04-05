Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Freitag, 5. April 2019
Schweiz: Bio-Konsum wächst deutlich über alle Produktgruppen

Bei über 3 Mrd CHF hat der Umsatz mit Bio-Lebensmitteln 2018 gelegen, das ist ein Plus von 13,3 %. Pro Kopf und Jahr mache das 360 CHF Bio-Lebensmittel (Vorjahr: 320 CHF). Damit erreicht Bio einen Marktanteil von 9,9 %, so BioSuisse.

Alle Produktgruppen haben teils überdurchschnittlich zugelegt und Marktanteile hinzugewonnen. Die Gruppe Gemüse/Salate/Kartoffeln erreichte 21,8 % (+ 10,2 %). 56 % der Schweizer Konsumenten legen täglich oder mehrmals wöchentlich ein Bio-Produkt in ihren Warenkorb.

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
