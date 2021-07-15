Schwarz Gruppe: Umsatzsprung dank Lidl

Die Schwarz Gruppe hat ihren Wachstumskurs im Geschäftsjahr 2020 nach eigenen Angaben über alle Geschäftsfelder hinweg fortsetzen können und eine Steigerung zum Vorjahr von 114,3 Mrd Euro Gesamtumsatz auf insgesamt 125,3 Mrd Euro erzielt.
Durch hochmotivierte Mitarbeiter sowie stabile Geschäfts- und Lieferprozesse hätten die Handelssparten Lidl und Kaufland mit über 12.900 Filialen die Versorgung der Bevölkerung jederzeit sicherstellen können, so die Gruppe. Entsprechend steigerte Kaufland den Filialumsatz um 7,5 % auf 25,5 Mrd Euro, Lidl erreichte ein Umsatzplus von 9,9 % auf 96,3 Mrd Euro.
Spanien: Breite Sortenpalette bei
Sommerobst — Kampf um gerechte Preise
FRUIT LOGISTICA
Perfekte Plattform für
Vor-Ort-Messe schaffen
LABORE
Uneindeutige Gesetze lassen
Anwender oft im Ungewissen
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|16.07.2021
|06.07.2021
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
• Qualitätssicherung, Labore
• Produkte am POS: Himbeeren
|29/30
|30.07.2021
|20.07.2021
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Digitale Technologien/ Warenwirtschaftssysteme
• Produkte im Trend: Pflaumen/Zwetschen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|13.08.2021
|03.08.2021
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Gewächshäuser, Produktions-, Bewässerungs- und Erntetechnik
• Pflaumen aus Frankreich
• Produkte am POS: Rucola
|33
|20.08.2021
|10.08.2021
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln (Potato Europe, Flevoland)
• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Recycling, Reinigung, Entsorgung
• Macfrut 2021
|34
|27.08.2021
|17.08.2021
|• SPECIAL: Kernobst aus Europa
Meet the exhibitors from home and abroad with the latest technology, a large range of varieties and extensive know-how covering all aspects of successful potato production.
Global Avocado Congress is the meeting point for international avocado growers and marketers.
Fruit & Veg Professional Show
Wer die Landtechnik der Zukunft erleben will, kommt an Ried nicht vorbei. Internationale Marktführer und namhafte Aussteller zeigen die gesamte Bandbreite von Land- und Forsttechnik bis hin zu Pflanzenbau, Grünland und...
Latin America is the third largest region of organic land worldwide with organic sales in Brazil amounting to US$ 350 million. BIOFACH AMERICA LATINA co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and Naturaltech opens its doors for all members...
BIOFACH AMERICA – ALL THINGS ORGANIC, co-located with Natural Products Expo East, is the leading trade show for organic products at the US East Coast. The US organic market is the largest market worldwide: in 2017, the turnover...
Division Protected Cultivation and Soilless Culture, Division Vegetables, Roots and Tubers, Workgroup Balkan Vegetable and Potato Production