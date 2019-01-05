Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Samstag, 5. Januar 2019
03.01.2019

Salat: Lamdex Forte und Lamda WG nicht mehr zulässig

Das Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz und Lebensmittelsicherheit (BVL) hat die Zulassung für das Pflanzenschutzmittel Lamdex Forte für die Anwendung an Salaten widerrufen, berichtet QS.

Bereits seit dem 18. Dezember 2018 ist das Insektizid, auch als Lambda WG im Umlauf, nicht mehr zulässig. Die Anwendungen dieser Pflanzenschutzmittel an anderen Kulturen sind davon nicht betroffen.

Kategorie: Produktion
