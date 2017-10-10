SAFE: Scoring big time with Miss Fresh in China

According to a press release, Cape Town-based producer and exporter SAFE (South African Fruit Exporters), has achieved via Global Fresh what many companies across the world can only dream of - a significant relationship with one of China's fastest growing online retail chain stores.
This follows a three-year "toes in the water" approach with Miss Fresh by Rutger van Wulfen, SAFE’s Far East Manager and Global Fresh founder.
"In China business is based on trust," said Van Wulfen. "Delivering consistently for three years has built up a strong relationship of trust between Miss Fresh and SAFE. Now they have given us a preferred supplier contract, which is a huge step for SAFE into the Chinese market."
Global Fresh is a fruit importer and supermarket service provider that offers customized packaging to a group of China and Hong Kong-based supermarket chains.
"We aim to develop strong, sustainable business relationships with exporters around the world with a keen interest in mainland China as a growing consumer market", said Van Wulfen who sources products from SAFE and other suppliers in South Africa, New Zealand, Egypt, Australia, Peru, Columbia, USA, Chile and the Netherlands.
Miss Fresh is one of the three giants in the e-commerce industry in China that offers high quality fresh goods online to millions of users in more than 30 cities across China. They guarantee clients who order online delivery within two hours. Miss Fresh shows the most growth, which potentially has to do with the set-up of decentralised warehouses that enables them to deliver across China within 2 hours.
"We have been supplying Miss Fresh with grapes and citrus from their start three years ago," said Van Wulfen. "Its fantastic news that they perceive us as a supplier that they can trust. The market is growing rapidly with 60 000 oranges that were sold daily during the season and there is a growth forecast of more than 300 000 items of fruit that will be sold to their customers per day during the coming South African citrus season. SAFE is ready to support them all the way", Van Wulfen concluded.
* This foray into China follows a successful trip to Europe by Wibo van den Ende, Marketing and Sales Director of SAFE. Van den Ende visited nine countries in 18 days, including Ireland, England, Denmark, Sweden, Italy, Austria, Romania, Germany and Netherlands. He said he was looking forward to signing on new clients in Switzerland and Russia.
DOGK 2017
Von Geschmack bis Big Data — Die Zukunft ist schon längst Realität
LANDGARD/GODELAND
Investitionen in die Infrastruktur machen sich bezahlt
SPANIEN
Vorbereitungen für die Fruit Attraction laufen auf Hochtouren
PRODUKTE IM TREND
Für Kaki ist Saison zwischen Sommer und Winter
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|40
|06.10.2017
|26.09.2017
|• Deutschland - Herbstsaison
• Fruit Attraction 2017 (Madrid, 18.-20.10.2017)
• Produkte im Trend: Kakis
|41
|13.10.2017
|02.10.2017
|• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
• Herbstprodukte aus Frankreich
|42
|20.10.2017
|10.10.2017
|• Bananen
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Rotkohl
• Kühllogistik-Flottenmanagement
|43
|27.10.2017
|17.10.2017
|• Citrus aus Spanien
• Äpfel aus Südtirol
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|03.11.2017
|24.10.2017
|• Saisonauftakt in Israel
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Obst und Gemüse aus der Türkei (Anfas Fresh Antalya)
• Produkte im Trend: Kürbis
The world´s leading food fair for the retail trade and the food service and catering market
Die Messe eat&STYLE Düsseldorf ist Deutschlands große Genussmesse und größter Consumer-Event im Bereich Genuss, Gastlichkeit & Lifestyle. Mehr als 200 Aussteller präsentieren auf der eat&STYLE Messe Düsseldorf alles zum Thema...
Die regionale Fachmesse für den Biofachhandel
The Exhibition for Energy Efficiency, Heat Pumps and Refrigeration. Innovations & Trends from the Refrigeration - Air Conditioning - Ventilation - and Heat Pumps Sector
International Trade Show for the Fruit and Vegetable Industry
More than 20,000 participants throughout the global fresh produce and floral supply chains come together as a community to learn, network, build relationships, and do business.
… Natexpo is your Trade show! Come and meet your future suppliers and partners ! You will have three days in which to seize opportunities for business and development with 600 exhibitors from four sectors.