Laut Lionel Souque, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Rewe Group, war 2017 nicht nur aufgrund der Übernahme von Kaisers Tengelmann sehr erfolgreich. Bei der Vorstellung der noch nicht testierten Geschäftszahlen am 10. April in Köln wurde bekannt gegeben, dass der Umsatz des Konzerns im vegangenen Jahr um 8,3 % von 45,6 Mrd Euro auf 49,4 Mrd Euro gestiegen ist. In Deutschland wuchs Rewe um 9,5 %, im Ausland um 5,7 %.
"Wir werden die Investition 2018 auf 2,4 Mrd Euro erhöhen", so Souque.
Dr. Christian Mielsch stellte die vorläufigen Zahlen der Rewe Group vor. Die Neuzugänge hatten deutlich positive Effekte auf die Ergebniskennziffern. Diese beliefen sich bezogen auf EBITDA auf rund 423 Mio Euro, sodass mit einem operativen Ergebnis von 574 Mio Euro zu rechnen sei.
Für das erste Quartal 2018 liegt das Unternehmen im Bereich Handel mit Rewe und Penny im Vergleich zum Vorjahr bei einem Umsatzplus von 6,5 %. s.z.
Lesen Sie mehr in Ausgabe 15/2018 des Fruchthandel Magazins.
SPANISCHE BEERENBRANCHE HOFFT
AUF POSITIVE WENDE
Neue Sorten für ein neues Klima? Innovative Züchtungen sollen Produktion sichern
ANUGA FOOD TEC
Industrie 4.0 im Fokus
FRUIT LOGISTICA
Trend Report Teil 2
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|14
|06.04.2018
|27.03.2018
|• Saatgut und Sortenentwicklung
• Beerenobst aus Spanien
• Produkte im Trend: Brombeeren
|15
|13.04.2018
|03.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Neuseeland
|16
|20.04.2018
|10.04.2018
|• Saisonstart in Flandern
• Sortierung und Verpackung
• Produkte am POS: Grünspargel
|17
|27.04.2018
|17.04.2018
|• Spargel
• Frischeprodukte aus Italien
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Frühjahr
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|18
|04.05.2018
|24.04.2018
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Europäische Gewächshausprodukte (Gurken, Paprika, Tomaten, Auberginen)
• Produkte im Trend: Tomaten
NFV EXCO-Nuts and Dried Fruit is the first and only event of the world specialized in this field. NFV EXCO is organized in Turkey’s commercial center; Istanbul. Turkey is located in a very strategic region for the global trade...
The International Exhibition of Quality Agro-Foods: a prestigious showcase that, also by being held alongside Vinitaly, promotes excellence in olive oil and agro-foods on a national and international scale.
International Food and Drinks Exhibition
Join thousands of convenience retailers and over 200 big brands and suppliers at the National Convenience Show.
International exhibition for food products, drinks, food equipment, technologies and packaging for the food industry
International Exhibition for Transport and Logistics Services and Technologies
Cairo International Convention and Exhibition Center (CICC) is Egypt’s leading business events venue. Superbly located in Cairo adjacent to the bustling central business district, just 5 minutes away from Cairo International...