10.04.2018

Rewe: "2017 war außergewöhnlich erfolgreiches Jahr"

Laut Lionel Souque, Vorstandsvorsitzender der Rewe Group, war 2017 nicht nur aufgrund der Übernahme von Kaisers Tengelmann sehr erfolgreich. Bei der Vorstellung der noch nicht testierten Geschäftszahlen am 10. April in Köln wurde bekannt gegeben, dass der Umsatz des Konzerns im vegangenen Jahr um 8,3 % von 45,6 Mrd Euro auf 49,4 Mrd Euro gestiegen ist. In Deutschland wuchs Rewe um 9,5 %, im Ausland um 5,7 %.

"Wir werden die Investition 2018 auf 2,4 Mrd Euro erhöhen", so Souque.
Dr. Christian Mielsch stellte die vorläufigen Zahlen der Rewe Group vor. Die Neuzugänge hatten deutlich positive Effekte auf die Ergebniskennziffern. Diese beliefen sich bezogen auf EBITDA auf rund 423 Mio Euro, sodass mit einem operativen Ergebnis von 574 Mio Euro zu rechnen sei.
Für das erste Quartal 2018 liegt das Unternehmen im Bereich Handel mit Rewe und Penny im Vergleich zum Vorjahr bei einem Umsatzplus von 6,5 %. s.z.

Lesen Sie mehr in Ausgabe 15/2018 des Fruchthandel Magazins.

Kategorie: Einzelhandel
