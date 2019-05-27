Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 27. Mai 2019
27.05.2019

"Quarta“ zur „Kartoffel des Jahres“ gekürt

Die mittelfrühe und vorwiegend festkochende Knolle "Quarta" wurde vom Arbeitskreis "Kartoffel des Jahres" zu selbiger gekürt.

Wie Wilfried Stegmann, Sprecher des Arbeitskreises erklärte, keime "Quarta" weniger schnell als andere Sorten und sei deshalb gut lagerfähig. Für den Landwirt sei sie interessant, weil sie wenig krankheitsanfällig und robust sei. Die Sorte werde vorwiegend in Süddeutschland angebaut, weil sie sich gut für Kartoffelklöße eigne. Auch 40 Jahre nach ihrer Züchtung erfreue sich „Quarta“ immer noch großer Beliebtheit. AgE

Kategorie: Produktion
