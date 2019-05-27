"Quarta“ zur „Kartoffel des Jahres“ gekürt

Die mittelfrühe und vorwiegend festkochende Knolle "Quarta" wurde vom Arbeitskreis "Kartoffel des Jahres" zu selbiger gekürt.
Wie Wilfried Stegmann, Sprecher des Arbeitskreises erklärte, keime "Quarta" weniger schnell als andere Sorten und sei deshalb gut lagerfähig. Für den Landwirt sei sie interessant, weil sie wenig krankheitsanfällig und robust sei. Die Sorte werde vorwiegend in Süddeutschland angebaut, weil sie sich gut für Kartoffelklöße eigne. Auch 40 Jahre nach ihrer Züchtung erfreue sich „Quarta“ immer noch großer Beliebtheit. AgE
Frankreich
Erste Aprikosen in den LEH-Regalen
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|21
|24.05.2019
|14.05.2019
|• SPECIAL: Sortierung & Verpackung (European Packaging Forum, Düsseldorf)
|22
|31.05.2019
|21.05.2019
|• Bananen
• Kirschen aus Europa
• Beerenobst
• Fresh Convenience
• Produkte im Trend: Stangensellerie
|23
|07.06.2019
|28.05.2019
|• Avocados
• Steinobst aus Spanien
• Sommerobst aus Frankreich
|24
|14.06.2019
|04.06.2019
|• Frischepartner Niederlande, Sommersaison
• Bio- und Fairtrade-Produkte
• Nachhaltigkeit und Sozialstandards
• Sommerfrüchte aus Italien
|25
|21.06.2019
|11.06.2019
|• Südliche Hemisphäre
• Melonen aus Murcia, Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Erdbeeren
Bietet die einmalige Gelegenheit, nicht nur die Verbandsveranstaltung zu besuchen, sondern ganz bequem die Gelegenheit zu nutzen, wichtige Player des Convenience-Marktes zu treffen, sich zu diesem Markt zu informieren und die...
Co-located with BIO BRAZIL FAIR and the Naturaltech - International Fair of Natural Products, Food and Health opens the doors for all members of the organic movement and offer possibilities to find new distribution channels.
The timeless potato: A dynamic and innovative food In 2019, a selection of expert speakers will explore the potential for innovation within the sector now and into the future as well as Norway’s special trade relations with the...
Theme: Optimizing Food Packaging with the Help of Recent Technologies
The International Society for Horticultural Science (ISHS) and the DiCEM/ University of Basilicata are organizing the IX International Symposium on Irrigation of Horticultural Crops. During the four days of the congress,...
Bei dem 5. Congreso de Frutos Rojos geht es u.a. um Themen wie Sorten, Erschließung neuer Märkte und Gesundheit.
The 8th Global Packaged Summit