Dienstag, 19. April 2022
QS/BVL: Notfallzulassungen für Novodor FC und Promanal HP

Foto: gitusik/AdobeStock

Laut Bundesamt für Verbraucherschutz (BVL) darf das Insektizid Novodor FC (Wirkstoff: Bacillus thuringiensis subspecies tenebrionis, Stamm NB 176) zur Bekämpfung von Kartoffelkäfern an Kartoffeln eingesetzt werden.

Die Notfallzulassung für Novodor FC ist auf den ökologischen Landbau beschränkt und gilt für den Zeitraum vom 20. April bis zum 19. August 2022.

Wie QS unter Berufung auf das BVL berichtet, darf auch das Pflanzenschutzmittel Promanal HP (Wirkstoff: Paraffinöl) im Einsatz gegen Blattläuse als Virusvektoren an Kartoffeln zur Anwendung kommen. Die Notfallzulassung für Promanal HP ist vom 20. April bis zum 19. August 2022 gültig.

Kategorie: Produktion
