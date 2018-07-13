QS: Wieder Systempartner-Neuzugänge seit Juni

Jeden Monat entscheiden sich weitere Unternehmen aus dem In- und Ausland für eine Teilnahme am QS-System und zeigen so ihren Kunden, dass sie alle betrieblichen Prozesse von unabhängigen Stellen überprüfen lassen.
Nachfolgend gibt es eine Übersicht mit den Unternehmen, die seit Juni 2018 neu am QS-System teilnehmen. Die Übersicht kann wahlweise über die Systempartnersuche (siehe Datenbanken) oder unter QS in Zahlen im Medienkatalog abgerufen werden, teilte QS mit.
Unter QS in Zahlen finden sich auch die aktuellen Systempartnerzahlen, die aktuell für das zweite Quartal 2018 für alle Systemstufen vom Landwirt bis zur Ladentheke veröffentlicht wurden.
Neuzugänge QS-Systempartner Juni 2018
ZUNEHMENDE WETTEREXTREME MACHEN VERBESSERTES RISIKOMANAGEMENT NOTWENDIG
Sommerobst-Saison in Spanien mit großen Mengen, aber schwächelndem Konsum
NIEDERLANDE
Ernte-Roboter für Paprika vorgestellt
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|28
|13.07.2018
|03.07.2018
|• Deutschland - Sommersaison
• Sommerobst aus Spanien
|29/30
|27.07.2018
|17.07.2018
|• Salate, frische Kräuter, Knoblauch und Gewürze
• Software-Lösungen
• Produkte am POS: Brombeeren
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|31/32
|10.08.2018
|31.07.2018
|• Trauben und Sommerobst aus Südeuropa
• Produkte im Trend: Aprikosen
|33
|17.08.2018
|07.08.2018
|• Pilze
• Zwiebeln und Kartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Fleischtomaten
|34
|24.08.2018
|14.08.2018
|• Kernobst aus Europa
• ASIA FRUIT LOGISTICA (Hongkong, 05.-07.09.2018) - Vorschau
• Saatgut & Sortenentwicklung
ANUTEC Brazil has impressively demonstrated its significance for the industry in its second edition in 2016. The event continued the successful growth course and is now ready to take the next steps towards 2018: From 07 to 09...
The International Horticultural Congress (IHC) is the biggest scientific event organized every four year since 1856 in the fields related to horticulture. The previous IHCs gathered around 2500-5000 participants from countries...
The Symposium is expected to be attended by the researchers, producers, academics, extension advisors, marketers and service industry personnel to discuss problems limiting production and marketing of avocado. The symposium will...
Fruit and Vegetable Horticultural Exhibition
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
The international food and drink exhibition in Turkey. For 25 years the event has been the preferred platform for international companies looking to launch their products into the Turkish marketplace.
Asia’s fresh produce hub