Freitag, 13. Juli 2018
13.07.2018

QS: Wieder Systempartner-Neuzugänge seit Juni

Jeden Monat entscheiden sich weitere Unternehmen aus dem In- und Ausland für eine Teilnahme am QS-System und zeigen so ihren Kunden, dass sie alle betrieblichen Prozesse von unabhängigen Stellen überprüfen lassen.

Nachfolgend gibt es eine Übersicht mit den Unternehmen, die seit Juni 2018 neu am QS-System teilnehmen. Die Übersicht kann wahlweise über die Systempartnersuche (siehe Datenbanken) oder unter QS in Zahlen im Medienkatalog abgerufen werden, teilte QS mit.
Unter QS in Zahlen finden sich auch die aktuellen Systempartnerzahlen, die aktuell für das zweite Quartal 2018 für alle Systemstufen vom Landwirt bis zur Ladentheke veröffentlicht wurden.

Neuzugänge QS-Systempartner Juni 2018

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
