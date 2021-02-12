QS: Qualitätssicherung auch in unsicheren Zeiten

Trotz der schwierigen Umstände und der zeitweise erforderlichen deutlichen Reduzierung der Audittätigkeit, konnte 2020 im Vergleich zu 2019 eine fast gleichbleibende Anzahl an QS-Audits durchgeführt werden, teilt QS mit.
Im November 2020 wurde die Möglichkeit von temporären Remote-Kontrollen eingeführt. Diese kamen fast ausschließlich bei im Ausland ansässigen Unternehmen und nur in geringer Anzahl zur Anwendung.
FRESHFEL EUROPE: ONLINE-LANDSCHAFT
IST GEPRÄGT VON NATIONALEN
EINKAUFS-TRADITIONEN
ALDI SÜD
Frischeplattform für Obst und
Gemüse im Test
KÖLLA
Geschäftsführung wird
neu aufgestellt
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|6
|12.02.2021
|02.02.2021
|• Fresh Convenience
• Food service
|7/8
|26.02.2021
|16.02.2021
|• Tomaten (Global Tomato Congress)
• Salat
• Tropische Melonen
• Erdbeeren aus Spanien
• Produkte am POS: Champignons
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|9
|05.03.2021
|17.02.2021
|• SPECIAL: 5.000ste Ausgabe - Zukunftstrends in Produktion, Handel und Konsum
|10
|12.03.2021
|02.03.2021
|• Beerenobst
• Spargel
• Produkte im Trend: Zucchini
|11
|19.03.2021
|09.03.2021
|• Pilze
• Frühkartoffeln
• Produkte am POS: Kiwis
