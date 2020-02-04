Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Dienstag, 4. Februar 2020
04.02.2020

Proseal highlights the solution to consistent quality seals

Foto: Proseal

Solutions to enable fruit growers and processors to achieve the perfect seal for their products will be showcased on the Proseal stand at this year's FRUIT LOGISTICA, according to a press release.

The tray sealing specialist will demonstrate two tray sealers that highlight the wide choice of models available – the semi-automatic Proseal GTR and automatic inline Proseal GT4s – along with its unique ProTest seal quality testing system that enables companies to determine the ideal seal and peel strength for individual products. In addition, a chilled display cabinet will feature the many different types of tray formats for which Proseal can provide a sealing solution.

ProTest allows users to create the best seal each time, combining effective protection of the contents with the right level of ‘peelability’ that ensures maximum consumer convenience. It provides a highly cost-effective means of in-house seal integrity analysis without the need for costly, off-site third-party testing.

The compact and easy-to-use unit measures and reports the resistance offered by the film as it separates from the tray during the moment of lid peeling. This provides companies with the relevant data to determine if the seal strength is the most user-friendly while remaining suitable for the product’s life cycle. ProTest can handle the vast majority of trays currently used in the market with diagonal diameters from 25mm up to 380mm in any shape.

The Proseal GT4s combines a compact design with high speed production, sealing trays at speeds of up to 140 atmospheric packs per minute with a seven-impression tool. A rapid tool change capacity minimises downtime, complementing the flexibility offered by the machine’s ability to perform Atmospheric, Gas Flush and Hermetic Shrink seals.

Among its many advanced features, ProMotion technology improves speeds by up to 30% using following motion and intelligent buffering technology to enable trays to feed continuously into the sealer without stopping. Eseal® ensures excellent seal reliability with an increased seal force of 200% while achieving a 92% reduction in energy usage to deliver valuable cost savings and sustainability benefits.

The GTR is a fully portable semi-automatic two station rotary table tray sealing machine with automatic film feed and a high accuracy tool alignment system that is ideal for smaller scale enterprises and new product development. Unlike traditional manual machines where the operator has to wait for each tray to be sealed, the rotary operation of the GTR means a new tray can be loaded while the previous one is being sealed, delivering higher speeds of up to 30 packs per minute.

The user-friendly menu-driven control panel features step by step prompts, error and status displays, and a batch pack counter, while quick-release tooling allows users to change from one tray size to another in less than two minutes. The maintenance-friendly, robust and food industry approved hygiene construction provides full wash down protection.


Zurück zur Übersicht

Kategorie: Fruchthandel, Messen
