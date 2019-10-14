Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Montag, 14. Oktober 2019
11.10.2019

Polen: Rückgang der Obsternte um 25 Prozent

Polen: Rückgang der Obsternte um 25 Prozent

Foto: zdjecia.biz.pl

Nach aktuellen Angaben des polnischen Hauptstatistikamts (GUS) beläuft sich die diesjährige Baumobsternte auf 3,4 Mio. t. Das entspricht gegenüber dem vorangegangenen Produktionsrekordjahr einem Rückgang um 25%.

In einer vorläufigen Schätzung bezifferte das GUS die Apfelernte auf 3 Mio t, was einem Rückgang um 25% gegenüber dem Vorjahr entspricht.
Die Ernte von Beerenobst wurde auf weniger als 0,5 Mio t geschätzt und fällt damit um fast 20 % geringer aus als 2018.
Die diesjährige Produktion von Freilandgemüse könnte nach derzeitigen Prognosen ein Niveau von fast 3,8 Mio t erzielen und damit um mehr als 8 % unter der Ernte 2018 liegen. Die Kartoffelernte wird auf rund 6,7 Mio t geschätzt, was einen Rückgang um 11 % gegenüber der Vorjahresernte entspricht. h.u.

