Dienstag, 15. Oktober 2019
14.10.2019

Plant & Food Research: Neue Technik könnten Züchtung und Innovation beschleunigen

Um die Entwicklung neuer Sorten mit höherer Produktivität voranzutreiben, haben Wissenschaftler von Plant & Food Research in einer Studie die Bildung von Kiwi-Blüten durch CRISPR/Cas9 beschleunigt.

Dabei seien wichtige Repressoren der Blüte abgeschaltet worden, was zu erheblichen Veränderungen der Wachstumsgewohnheit geführt habe. Die Forscher haben laut Plant & Food Research aus einer kräftigen Laubpflanze, die große Flächen für den Anbau benötigt und nur einmal im Jahr blüht, eine kompakte und kontinuierlich blühende immergrüne Pflanze entwickelt, die auch in geschlossenen Räumen angebaut werden könne. Mit Blick auf aktuelle und vor allem zukünftige geografische und klimatische Bedingungen sei das ein entscheidender Faktor.

Kategorie: Übersee, Produktion
