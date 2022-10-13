Plant & Food Research: CEO tritt zurück

Nach fast 15 Jahren in leitender Funktion bei Plant & Food Research wird der CEO des Instituts, David Hughes, am 30. Juni 2023 zurücktreten.
Hughes erklärte, dass die Rolle des CEO voller Herausforderungen und Zufriedenheit gewesen sei. Als er das Amt antrat, hatte er beschlossen, fünf Jahre lang alles zu geben und dann zu prüfen, ob er weitermachen sollte.
"Die fünf Jahre sind fast um. Es war ein echtes Privileg und eine Ehre, diese Institution zu leiten. Ich werde immer stolz auf meine Verbindung zu Plant & Food Research sein - auf den Einfluss, den es ausübt, und auf seine großartigen Mitarbeiter.“
Avocados: Hohes globales
Wachstumspotential —
Mehr Erträge durch
verbesserte Technik
ENERGIEKRISE
"Viele Erzeuger stehen am
Rande des Zusammenbruchs"
WIRSING
Pandemie-Schub rückläufig —
weiterhin Nischenprodukt
Zum E-Paper
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|41
|14.10.2022
|04.10.2022
|• Bananen
• Tomaten
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Wirsing
• Messe Vorschau Asia Fruit Logistica (Bangkok, 02.-04.11.2022)
|42
|21.10.2022
|11.10.2022
|SPECIAL:
• Nachhaltigkeit
• Sozialstandards
• Zertifizierungen
|43
|28.10.2022
|18.10.2022
| • Bio- & Fairtradeprodukte
• Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas
|Nr.
|Erscheint am
|Anzeigen-
schluss
|Themen u.a.
|44
|04.11.2022
|25.10.2022
|• Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kernobst aus Südtirol (Interpoma, Bozen, 17.-19.11.2022)
|45
|11.11.2022
|31.10.2022
|• Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• ExpoSE
• Produkte im Trend: Zuckermais
A not-to-be-missed SIAL Paris event held for the last 20 years, SIAL Innovation reveals the most innovative food products displayed by SIAL exhibitors. A source of food inspiration. Explore the world trends and innovations in the...
www.empackmadrid.com
Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference
Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...
The leading continental trade show for Asia´s fresh produce business
Verpackungen für Ihren Markterfolg
We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.