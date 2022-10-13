Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
Eingaben löschen
Donnerstag, 13. Oktober 2022
Zurück zur Übersicht
13.10.2022

Plant & Food Research: CEO tritt zurück

Foto: Plant & Food Research

Nach fast 15 Jahren in leitender Funktion bei Plant & Food Research wird der CEO des Instituts, David Hughes, am 30. Juni 2023 zurücktreten.

Hughes erklärte, dass die Rolle des CEO voller Herausforderungen und Zufriedenheit gewesen sei. Als er das Amt antrat, hatte er beschlossen, fünf Jahre lang alles zu geben und dann zu prüfen, ob er weitermachen sollte.
"Die fünf Jahre sind fast um. Es war ein echtes Privileg und eine Ehre, diese Institution zu leiten. Ich werde immer stolz auf meine Verbindung zu Plant & Food Research sein - auf den Einfluss, den es ausübt, und auf seine großartigen Mitarbeiter.“

Zurück zur Übersicht

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren
Kategorie: Fruchthandel, Übersee
Verwandte Themen
Ecuador startet mit Heidelbeeren auf internationalem Ma... 13.10.2022
Spanien: Obst- und Gemüsekonsum geht weiter zurück 13.10.2022
Choco startet Rollout in Großbritannien 13.10.2022
AMI: Speisekürbisse im Fokus der Lebensmitteleinzelhänd... 13.10.2022
AMI: Weniger Angebotsaktionen mit Champignons 13.10.2022
Diese Woche im Fruchthandel Magazin: Bananen und Avocad... 13.10.2022
Australian Macadamias: Zum 25. Mal 100 Prozent erfolgre... 13.10.2022
Agriplace präsentiert die Vereinfachung des Chain-of-Cu... 13.10.2022
CIRAD: Globaler Avocado-Markt unter der Lupe 12.10.2022
Großbritannien: Weniger Gemüse im Einkaufskorb 12.10.2022

Diese Seite drucken Newsmail kostenlos abonnieren RSS Feed Newsnet abonnieren

Jobmarkt

04.10.2022

Unternehmensgruppe KRINGS, Rheinbach: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir ab sofort Disponent*in (m/w/d) in Vollzeit für den nationalen Güternah- und Fernverkehr mit Kühler- und Sattelzugerfahrung.

12.09.2022

Rewe Group Fruchtlogistik: Spezialist (m/w/d) Qualitätsmanagement Obst und Gemüse für unseren Standort Wiesloch gesucht

26.08.2022

Gemüsebau Drepper GmbH: Ein- und Verkäufer (m/w/d) in Vollzeit

26.08.2022

Brocker Möhren: Zur Verstärkung unseres Teams suchen wir baldmöglichst einen Abteilungsleiter (m/w/d) in Vollzeit

24.08.2022

ANDRETTA Fruchtimport Stuttgart sucht „Mitarbeiter Lagerlogistik und Qualitätskontrolle (m/w/d)“

Zu StellenanzeigenZu Stellengesuchen
Fruchthandel Magazin

Ausgabe Nr. 41/2022

BANANEN: ANBAU IN
DER EU STABIL —
GESAMTANGEBOT IM
MARKT IST GESTIEGEN

Avocados: Hohes globales
Wachstumspotential —
Mehr Erträge durch
verbesserte Technik

ENERGIEKRISE
"Viele Erzeuger stehen am
Rande des Zusammenbruchs"

WIRSING
Pandemie-Schub rückläufig —
weiterhin Nischenprodukt

Zum E-Paper


Zur Ausgabe

Themenvorschau Magazin

Oktober

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
41 14.10.2022 04.10.2022 • Bananen
• Tomaten
• Avocados
• Produkte am POS: Wirsing
• Messe Vorschau Asia Fruit Logistica (Bangkok, 02.-04.11.2022)
42 21.10.2022 11.10.2022 SPECIAL:
• Nachhaltigkeit
• Sozialstandards
• Zertifizierungen
43 28.10.2022 18.10.2022 • Bio- & Fairtradeprodukte
• Italien - Herbstsaison
• Brasilien
• Mangos und Papayas

November

Nr. Erscheint am Anzeigen-
schluss		 Themen u.a.
44 04.11.2022 25.10.2022 • Nüsse und Trockenfrüchte
• Citrus und Gemüse aus Marokko
• Frischepartner Niederlande, Herbst- und Wintersaison
• Kernobst aus Südtirol (Interpoma, Bozen, 17.-19.11.2022)
45 11.11.2022 31.10.2022 • Kiwis aus Frankreich
• Citrus aus Spanien
• ExpoSE
• Produkte im Trend: Zuckermais
zum ThemenplanAnzeige buchen

Events

15.10.2022

SIAL Paris

A not-to-be-missed SIAL Paris event held for the last 20 years, SIAL Innovation reveals the most innovative food products displayed by SIAL exhibitors. A source of food inspiration. Explore the world trends and innovations in the...

26.10.2022

Empack

www.empackmadrid.com

01.11.2022

Asiafruit Congress

Asia's Leading Fresh Produce Conference

01.11.2022

E-PACK TECH

Industry Sectors：Processing and packaging technologies for e-commerce, packaging for digital retailing (smart packaging, protective & industrial packaging, premium packaging, innovative materials & solutions, sustainable...

02.11.2022

Asia Fruit Logistica

The leading continental trade show for Asia´s fresh produce business

03.11.2022

L&S Fachaustausch “Kreislaufwirtschaft aktuell”

Verpackungen für Ihren Markterfolg

06.11.2022

International Citrus Congress

We are very pleased to invite participants from public and private research and institutions, and from the production and commercial sector to attend the ICC 2020. “Reframing Citriculture: Better Connections for Future”.

alle Events ansehen
To Top
Copyright © 2022 Fruitnet Media International GmbH   DisclaimerDatenschutzSitemapAGB / WerbungAGB / AbonnementImpressum
All rights reserved, Republication or redistribution of content, including by framing or any other means, is expressly prohibited without prior written consent.