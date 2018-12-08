Home Datenschutz Über den VerlagImpressum DE EN
 
07.12.2018

Pilzvielfalt für den Weihnachtsteller

Pilzvielfalt für den Weihnachtsteller

Foto: Bayer. Pilze & Waldfrüchte

In diesem Jahr bietet die Firma Bayer. Pilze & Waldfrüchte Ihren Kunden eine besondere Vielfalt an frischen Wald- und Zuchtpilzen an. So wurde das Standardsortiment über die Adventszeit mit Spezialitäten wie Cordyceps, Krause Glucke, White-Elf und vielem mehr erweitert.

Insgesamt liegt das Angebot damit bei 22 Pilzsorten, welche in verschiedenen Verpackungen für C&C sowie LEH und auch in Mischungen verfügbar sind. Unter anderen bietet das Pilzunternehmen das Festtagskörbchen mit Spezialitäten und einem (Weihnachts-) Menü-Vorschlag als Ideenansatz dazu an. So bieten gebratene Mandelpilze an winterlichen Blattsalaten oder das White-Elf-Schnitzel an getrüffeltem Kartoffelpüree mit Gemüse interessante Varianten für das Menü in der Heiligen Nacht.

Kategorie: Fruchthandel
