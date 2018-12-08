Pilzvielfalt für den Weihnachtsteller

In diesem Jahr bietet die Firma Bayer. Pilze & Waldfrüchte Ihren Kunden eine besondere Vielfalt an frischen Wald- und Zuchtpilzen an. So wurde das Standardsortiment über die Adventszeit mit Spezialitäten wie Cordyceps, Krause Glucke, White-Elf und vielem mehr erweitert.
Insgesamt liegt das Angebot damit bei 22 Pilzsorten, welche in verschiedenen Verpackungen für C&C sowie LEH und auch in Mischungen verfügbar sind. Unter anderen bietet das Pilzunternehmen das Festtagskörbchen mit Spezialitäten und einem (Weihnachts-) Menü-Vorschlag als Ideenansatz dazu an. So bieten gebratene Mandelpilze an winterlichen Blattsalaten oder das White-Elf-Schnitzel an getrüffeltem Kartoffelpüree mit Gemüse interessante Varianten für das Menü in der Heiligen Nacht.
VIELFÄLTIGES ANGEBOT LÄSST DIE NACHFRAGE NACH TROPISCHEN FRÜCHTEN IN EUROPA STEIGEN
DOGK 2019
Erstmals montags und dienstags terminiert
GARTENBAUTAGUNG
Diskussion zum Pflanzenschutz 2030
